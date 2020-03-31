S&P 500   2,475.10 (-4.24%)
DOW   21,046.70 (-3.97%)
QQQ   183.73 (-3.51%)
AAPL   243.29 (-4.33%)
MSFT   153.15 (-2.89%)
GOOGL   1,109.98 (-4.47%)
AMZN   1,912.42 (-1.91%)
CGC   13.63 (-5.48%)
NVDA   251.60 (-4.55%)
BABA   187.26 (-3.71%)
MU   40.31 (-4.16%)
GE   7.20 (-9.32%)
TSLA   494.29 (-5.67%)
AMD   44.71 (-1.69%)
T   27.92 (-4.22%)
F   4.40 (-9.10%)
NFLX   362.92 (-3.16%)
BAC   19.78 (-6.83%)
GILD   72.69 (-2.77%)
PRI   83.89 (-5.69%)
DIS   94.69 (-1.98%)
S&P 500   2,475.10 (-4.24%)
DOW   21,046.70 (-3.97%)
QQQ   183.73 (-3.51%)
AAPL   243.29 (-4.33%)
MSFT   153.15 (-2.89%)
GOOGL   1,109.98 (-4.47%)
AMZN   1,912.42 (-1.91%)
CGC   13.63 (-5.48%)
NVDA   251.60 (-4.55%)
BABA   187.26 (-3.71%)
MU   40.31 (-4.16%)
GE   7.20 (-9.32%)
TSLA   494.29 (-5.67%)
AMD   44.71 (-1.69%)
T   27.92 (-4.22%)
F   4.40 (-9.10%)
NFLX   362.92 (-3.16%)
BAC   19.78 (-6.83%)
GILD   72.69 (-2.77%)
PRI   83.89 (-5.69%)
DIS   94.69 (-1.98%)
S&P 500   2,475.10 (-4.24%)
DOW   21,046.70 (-3.97%)
QQQ   183.73 (-3.51%)
AAPL   243.29 (-4.33%)
MSFT   153.15 (-2.89%)
GOOGL   1,109.98 (-4.47%)
AMZN   1,912.42 (-1.91%)
CGC   13.63 (-5.48%)
NVDA   251.60 (-4.55%)
BABA   187.26 (-3.71%)
MU   40.31 (-4.16%)
GE   7.20 (-9.32%)
TSLA   494.29 (-5.67%)
AMD   44.71 (-1.69%)
T   27.92 (-4.22%)
F   4.40 (-9.10%)
NFLX   362.92 (-3.16%)
BAC   19.78 (-6.83%)
GILD   72.69 (-2.77%)
PRI   83.89 (-5.69%)
DIS   94.69 (-1.98%)
S&P 500   2,475.10 (-4.24%)
DOW   21,046.70 (-3.97%)
QQQ   183.73 (-3.51%)
AAPL   243.29 (-4.33%)
MSFT   153.15 (-2.89%)
GOOGL   1,109.98 (-4.47%)
AMZN   1,912.42 (-1.91%)
CGC   13.63 (-5.48%)
NVDA   251.60 (-4.55%)
BABA   187.26 (-3.71%)
MU   40.31 (-4.16%)
GE   7.20 (-9.32%)
TSLA   494.29 (-5.67%)
AMD   44.71 (-1.69%)
T   27.92 (-4.22%)
F   4.40 (-9.10%)
NFLX   362.92 (-3.16%)
BAC   19.78 (-6.83%)
GILD   72.69 (-2.77%)
PRI   83.89 (-5.69%)
DIS   94.69 (-1.98%)
Log in

Inflation in Europe sags amid outbreak, oil price decline

Posted on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 By The Associated Press


A woman walks over a bridge with the European Central Bank in background in Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises Monday, March 30, 2020. Due to the coronavirus the economy expects heavy losses. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency sagged to 0.7% in March from 1.2% February as the virus outbreak and an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia rippled through the economy.

A key factor in the officials figures published Tuesday was volatile energy prices, which plunged 4.3% from the previous month.

A decline in oil prices since the start of the year has been accelerated by Saudi Arabia's decision to increase production and preserve market share after Russia balked at joining in common cuts among members of the OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries.

The virus outbreak has led to a wide-ranging decline in economic activity as a wave of business closures and social distancing measures swept over Europe.


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel