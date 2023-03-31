Inflation in European countries using the euro currency drops again to 6.9% in March but still causes pain for consumers

S&P 500   4,050.83
DOW   32,859.03
QQQ   315.68
Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Biden's corruption knows no end (Ad)pixel
3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
CloudFlare's Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow 
Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,050.83
DOW   32,859.03
QQQ   315.68
Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Biden's corruption knows no end (Ad)pixel
3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
CloudFlare's Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow 
Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,050.83
DOW   32,859.03
QQQ   315.68
Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Biden's corruption knows no end (Ad)pixel
3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
CloudFlare's Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow 
Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,050.83
DOW   32,859.03
QQQ   315.68
Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Biden's corruption knows no end (Ad)pixel
3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
CloudFlare's Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow 
Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Inflation in European countries using the euro currency drops again to 6.9% in March but still causes pain for consumers

Fri., March 31, 2023 | The Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation in European countries using the euro currency drops again to 6.9% in March but still causes pain for consumers.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2023. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover

Recent Videos

Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage
Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy or Sell After Recent Dip? PFE Stock Analysis
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy or Sell After Recent Dip? PFE Stock Analysis
March Madness Betting is Booming: Will DraftKings Stock Follow Suit?
March Madness Betting is Booming: Will DraftKings Stock Follow Suit?
Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet
Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: