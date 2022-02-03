S&P 500   4,589.38
Inflation in Turkey hits 20-year high of nearly 49%

Thursday, February 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s annual inflation came in at nearly 49% on Thursday, hitting a nearly 20-year high and further eroding people’s ability to buy even basic things like food.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said the consumer price index increased by just over 11% in January from the previous month. The yearly increase in food prices was more than 55%, according to the data.

The inflation rate was the highest since April 2002 in a country that is facing an economic upheaval and currency crisis, triggered by a series of interest rate cuts.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared himself an “enemy” of high interest rates, insisting that they cause inflation — a stance that contradicts established economic thinking.

Turkey’s central bank has cut rates by 5 percentage points since September, to 14%, before pausing them in January.

Erdogan vowed this week that his government would “reduce the spiral of high inflation with each passing month” and completely eliminate it “after a while.”

Opposition parties have questioned the Turkish Statistical Institute’s independence and have challenged its data. The independent Inflation Research Group put Turkey’s actual annual inflation at a stunning 114.87%.

Last week, Erdogan replaced the head of the statistical institute. No reason was given for the change.


7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings

Earnings season follows a predictable pattern. Bank stocks report first; then big tech stocks weigh in. And now, late in earnings season, we hear from the retail sector. Investors were expecting strong numbers and, for the most part, retailers delivered.

However, for some retailers, this may become a “sell the news” event.

That’s because on August 16, before the big-name retailers reported, the U.S. Retail Sales Report showed a 1.1% decline in retail sales in July from June. So while retail sales for the last two quarters will be strong, investors are wondering if the sector is entering a period of slowing growth. Concern about the Delta variant perhaps bringing more restrictions to the retail sector adds to the concern.

However, sectors don’t move in lockstep. In every market, there are strong performers even in tough economic conditions. This was true during the pandemic. And it’s true in the recovery. Summer is traditionally a slower season overall for retail. The July numbers probably do not reflect all of the back-to-school purchases. And, of course, stores are already beginning to prepare for the holiday season.

View the "7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings".


