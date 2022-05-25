Infrastructure plan: $33M to clean up hundreds of oil wells

×
S&P 500   3,978.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   32,120.28 (+0.60%)
QQQ   291.26 (+1.40%)
AAPL   140.52 (+0.11%)
MSFT   262.52 (+1.12%)
FB   183.83 (+1.41%)
GOOGL   2,116.10 (-0.16%)
AMZN   2,135.50 (+2.57%)
TSLA   658.80 (+4.88%)
NVDA   169.75 (+5.08%)
BABA   82.31 (-0.19%)
NIO   14.64 (+0.07%)
AMD   92.65 (+1.63%)
CGC   5.03 (+5.67%)
MU   67.87 (+1.88%)
T   21.30 (+0.66%)
GE   74.53 (+0.01%)
F   12.71 (+2.33%)
DIS   103.26 (+1.64%)
AMC   11.88 (+14.34%)
PFE   53.71 (+0.56%)
PYPL   80.12 (+1.87%)
NFLX   187.83 (+4.15%)
S&P 500   3,978.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   32,120.28 (+0.60%)
QQQ   291.26 (+1.40%)
AAPL   140.52 (+0.11%)
MSFT   262.52 (+1.12%)
FB   183.83 (+1.41%)
GOOGL   2,116.10 (-0.16%)
AMZN   2,135.50 (+2.57%)
TSLA   658.80 (+4.88%)
NVDA   169.75 (+5.08%)
BABA   82.31 (-0.19%)
NIO   14.64 (+0.07%)
AMD   92.65 (+1.63%)
CGC   5.03 (+5.67%)
MU   67.87 (+1.88%)
T   21.30 (+0.66%)
GE   74.53 (+0.01%)
F   12.71 (+2.33%)
DIS   103.26 (+1.64%)
AMC   11.88 (+14.34%)
PFE   53.71 (+0.56%)
PYPL   80.12 (+1.87%)
NFLX   187.83 (+4.15%)
S&P 500   3,978.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   32,120.28 (+0.60%)
QQQ   291.26 (+1.40%)
AAPL   140.52 (+0.11%)
MSFT   262.52 (+1.12%)
FB   183.83 (+1.41%)
GOOGL   2,116.10 (-0.16%)
AMZN   2,135.50 (+2.57%)
TSLA   658.80 (+4.88%)
NVDA   169.75 (+5.08%)
BABA   82.31 (-0.19%)
NIO   14.64 (+0.07%)
AMD   92.65 (+1.63%)
CGC   5.03 (+5.67%)
MU   67.87 (+1.88%)
T   21.30 (+0.66%)
GE   74.53 (+0.01%)
F   12.71 (+2.33%)
DIS   103.26 (+1.64%)
AMC   11.88 (+14.34%)
PFE   53.71 (+0.56%)
PYPL   80.12 (+1.87%)
NFLX   187.83 (+4.15%)
S&P 500   3,978.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   32,120.28 (+0.60%)
QQQ   291.26 (+1.40%)
AAPL   140.52 (+0.11%)
MSFT   262.52 (+1.12%)
FB   183.83 (+1.41%)
GOOGL   2,116.10 (-0.16%)
AMZN   2,135.50 (+2.57%)
TSLA   658.80 (+4.88%)
NVDA   169.75 (+5.08%)
BABA   82.31 (-0.19%)
NIO   14.64 (+0.07%)
AMD   92.65 (+1.63%)
CGC   5.03 (+5.67%)
MU   67.87 (+1.88%)
T   21.30 (+0.66%)
GE   74.53 (+0.01%)
F   12.71 (+2.33%)
DIS   103.26 (+1.64%)
AMC   11.88 (+14.34%)
PFE   53.71 (+0.56%)
PYPL   80.12 (+1.87%)
NFLX   187.83 (+4.15%)

Infrastructure plan: $33M to clean up hundreds of oil wells

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | Janet Mcconnaughey, Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — About $33 million of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan recently signed into law by President Joe Biden will go toward cleanning up 277 of an estimated 15,000 abandoned oil and gas wells on federal land, the nation's interior secretary said Wednesday.

“Millions of Americans live within one mile of an abandoned oil or gas well,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said, adding during a news conference that the wells pose a danger to people, “particularly in communities of color and rural communities.”

“With tens of thousands of known orphaned wells across the country there is a significant amount of work to be done,” so the program will provide many jobs that pay well, Haaland said.

There are an estimated 15,000 abandoned wells on federal land — and states have indicated that they would need more than $8 billion to clean up 130,000 other orphaned wells, said Laura Daniel-Davis, principal deputy assistant secretary for land and minerals.

Daniel-Davis said money to help “nail down” state inventories is included in $1.1 billion announced in January as available to states under the infrastructure law.

“This is the first installment” of $250 million provided through the infrastructure law for cleaning up orphaned wells and well sites on federal public lands, national parks, national wildlife refuges and national forests, Daniel-Davis said. The next will probably be announced during the fiscal year which starts Oct. 1, she said.

Including wells on federal land, the bill will provide $4.7 billion to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells, said Mitch Landrieu, Biden's infrastructure coordinator.

“States are now finally counting them,” he said.

Wells covered by Wednesday's announcement are considered high-priority because pollution threatens human health and safety, the climate and wildlife. Several wells, particularly in Pennsylvania and Louisiana, are “near disadvantaged groups,” Daniel-Davis said.


Some 163 wells are in Louisiana, in five wildlife refuges and the Jean Lafitte National Historic Park and Preserve's Barataria unit. Sixty-eight are in the Darbonne National Wildlife Refuge and 59 in the Upper Ouachita National Wildlife Refuge.

There are 24 each in Kentucky, in the Daniel Boone National Forest, and in Oklahoma, in the Deep Fork National Wildlife Refuge. Another 20 are in Texas, 18 in the Allegheny National Forest in Pennsylvania and 14 in Bureau of Land Management lands in Utah. In addition, the government will inventory and assess wells in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Utah.

Ten wells are in California, three in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio and one in the Gauley River National Recreation Area in West Virginia.

Contractors will measure methane before and after cleanup, Haaland said.

Louisiana has about 4,600 orphaned wells, defined in state law as those with owners that have either gone out of business or have ignored state clean-up orders, said Patrick Courreges, spokesman for the state Department of Natural Resources.

He said environmentalists often count those which have been plugged for at least five years as abandoned. As of last fall, he said, there were 9,352 such wells, owned by 447 companies.

Louisiana has been plugging 120 to 200 abandoned wells a year for the past five or six years, he said.

“It is our hope to at least double that" with money from the infrastructure bill, said Courreges.


7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.



View the "7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.