×
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses
5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
Ukraine lays out $750B 'recovery plan' for postwar future
Kellogg loses UK fight to block ban on sugary cereal promos
Add rent to the rising costs bedeviling small businesses
Germany records 1st export deficit in over 30 years
Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid 
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses
5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
Ukraine lays out $750B 'recovery plan' for postwar future
Kellogg loses UK fight to block ban on sugary cereal promos
Add rent to the rising costs bedeviling small businesses
Germany records 1st export deficit in over 30 years
Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid 
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses
5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
Ukraine lays out $750B 'recovery plan' for postwar future
Kellogg loses UK fight to block ban on sugary cereal promos
Add rent to the rising costs bedeviling small businesses
Germany records 1st export deficit in over 30 years
Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid 
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses
5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
Ukraine lays out $750B 'recovery plan' for postwar future
Kellogg loses UK fight to block ban on sugary cereal promos
Add rent to the rising costs bedeviling small businesses
Germany records 1st export deficit in over 30 years
Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid 

InfuSystem Holdings is Our Featured Stock of the Week…

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 | Entrepreneur

Market conditions are changing. Concerns about recession are now more paramount than inflation. A winner of this changing dynamic is healthcare and biotech stocks. In today’s article, I want to talk about InfuSystem Holdings (INFU) which has these exact characteristics. .

2022 has been a year for the bears with the S&P 500 down more than 20% YTD. However, there is one interesting change under the surface. 

After more than a year of rates rising, we are starting to finally see some weakness in longer-term rates as the market’s expectations for inflation ease, while the risk of recession is rising. In fact, some analysts believe the Fed may be forced to start cutting rates as soon as Q1 of 2023. 

The dynamic of rising recession risk and moderating inflation means that investors should avoid cyclical stocks. Instead, this is the environment when quality growth stocks outperform. Among this group, healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks look particularly attractive as these companies’ earnings and operations are well-insulated from economic or monetary shocks. 

In this sector, investors should look at companies with attractive valuations and improvements in operations that investors may have overlooked during the first half of the year. In today’s article, I want to talk about InfuSystem Holdings (INFU) which has these exact characteristics. 

Company Background

INFU is a provider of infusion pumps, and services to hospitals, doctors, and healthcare providers. Some of its services include Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Services.

Recently, the company signed a major contract with GE Healthcare for infusion pumps, becoming its most favored vendor. The deal is expected to contribute between $10 million and $12 million in 2023. Following the deal’s signing, analysts increased 2023 EPS forecast to $0.38 from $0.29 previously.


Value

INFU is a turnaround play, so the normal method of looking at valuations doesn’t apply. From its high last year, the stock price declined by more than 50% before modestly bouncing.

The company also has a $20 million buyback program with about $15 million. This is pretty meaningful given the company’s total market cap of $183 million.

However, the biggest determinant will be whether earnings will bounce back and exceed 2020 level. Currently, analysts are forecasting $0.44 in EPS for the next 12 months, giving it a forward P/E of 21.7. 

Catalysts

As mentioned in the intro, one catalyst for INFU is the change in market conditions which should lead to more inflows for the healthcare sector.

For INFU, the GE Healthcare deal is an obvious needle-mover, and it should have an opportunity to add product sales beyond just infusion pumps. Another potential tailwind for the company is increased earnings from its pain management division. 

One reason for its poor performance in 2021 was the company spent heavily to bolster its sales team. In the coming quarter, we will find out whether this was a good investment. However, management seems confident as they see Pain & Wound Care contributing $20 million in revenue in 2023.

POWR Ratings

The POWR Ratings are also bullish on INFU as it is rated a B which translates to a Buy. B-rated stocks have an average annual performance of 19.7% which compares favorably to the S&P 500’s annual performance of 7.3%.

What To Do Next?

If you’d like to see more top stocks under $10, then you should check out our free special report: 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

What gives these stocks the right stuff to become big winners?

First, because they are all low priced companies with explosive growth potential, that excel in key areas of growth, sentiment and momentum.

But even more important is that they are all top Buy rated stocks according to our coveted POWR Ratings system, Yes, that same system where top-rated stocks have averaged a +31.10% annual return.

Click below now to see these 3 exciting stocks which could double (or more!) in the year ahead:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

INFU shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Friday. Year-to-date, INFU has declined -43.22%, versus a -19.14% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jaimini Desai


Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. He is the Chief Growth Strategist for StockNews.com and the editor of the POWR Growth and POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletters. Learn more about Jaimini’s background, along with links to his most recent articles.

More...

The post InfuSystem Holdings is Our Featured Stock of the Week… appeared first on StockNews.com

Should you invest $1,000 in InfuSystem right now?

Before you consider InfuSystem, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and InfuSystem wasn't on the list.

While InfuSystem currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastSpot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).

Listen Now to Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.