S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading 
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading 
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading 
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading 
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry

Injured Copperfield trick participant loses lawsuit appeal

Friday, April 15, 2022 | Ken Ritter, Associated Press

David Copperfield
llusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas on April 24, 2018. The Nevada Supreme Court has upheld a jury’s findings that illusionist David Copperfield and the MGM Grand weren't financially responsible for a British tourist’s injuries during a Las Vegas Strip show in 2013. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has upheld a jury’s findings that illusionist David Copperfield and the MGM Grand hotel-casino were not financially responsible for a British tourist’s injuries during a signature vanishing act at a Las Vegas Strip show in 2013.

Gavin Cox and his wife, Minh-Hahn Cox, alleged that the multimillionaire magician, the hotel, two Copperfield business entities and a construction firm that was renovating the hotel caused permanent brain injuries for Cox when he fell while taking part in the trick as a randomly picked audience member.

In a complex verdict reached in May 2018 after several weeks of testimony, the jury found Copperfield, the hotel and Copperfield’s company, Backstage Disappearing Inc., negligent but not civilly liable for Cox’s fall.

Cox had sought hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical costs and damages, but jurors found him responsible for his own injuries and he received no money.

Brian Harris, attorney for the couple, noted Friday that the court split 5-2 on its ruling, issued Thursday.

“Had the dissenting opinion been shared by the majority, our clients would be looking at a new trial,” Harris said. “We are disappointed we won’t have that opportunity.”

Five justices rejected Harris' argument that the trial judge should not have allowed attorneys for the hotel to show jurors surveillance videos of Cox walking with apparent ease to court with his dog on a leash.

In the courtroom, jurors saw Cox helped to the witness stand by his attorney or court officers. He testified that he needed assistance when not in court.

Copperfield’s illusion, dubbed “the runaround” by stagehands, appeared to make as many as 13 audience volunteers disappear onstage and reappear moments later in the back of the theater.

The jury heard that in less than 90 seconds, stagehands with flashlights ushered the audience members offstage through dark curtains, down passageways, outdoors and then indoors through a kitchen to re-enter the theater for the show’s finale.


At trial, Cox’s lawyer told the jury that hotel renovation work had left construction dust coating an alley that the group ran through.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.