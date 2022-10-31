Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts

S&P 500   3,870.35 (-0.79%)
DOW   32,712.58 (-0.45%)
QQQ   278.01 (-1.14%)
AAPL   153.48 (-1.45%)
MSFT   233.09 (-1.18%)
META   93.65 (-5.59%)
GOOGL   94.83 (-1.52%)
AMZN   101.80 (-1.56%)
TSLA   226.13 (-1.05%)
NVDA   134.74 (-2.60%)
NIO   9.84 (+1.55%)
BABA   63.91 (+0.27%)
AMD   60.14 (-3.02%)
T   18.29 (-1.03%)
MU   54.21 (+0.31%)
CGC   3.62 (+14.92%)
F   13.38 (+0.90%)
GE   77.75 (-0.74%)
DIS   106.04 (+0.08%)
AMC   6.69 (+2.76%)
PYPL   84.05 (-2.55%)
PFE   46.81 (-1.31%)
NFLX   290.80 (-1.66%)
S&P 500   3,870.35 (-0.79%)
DOW   32,712.58 (-0.45%)
QQQ   278.01 (-1.14%)
AAPL   153.48 (-1.45%)
MSFT   233.09 (-1.18%)
META   93.65 (-5.59%)
GOOGL   94.83 (-1.52%)
AMZN   101.80 (-1.56%)
TSLA   226.13 (-1.05%)
NVDA   134.74 (-2.60%)
NIO   9.84 (+1.55%)
BABA   63.91 (+0.27%)
AMD   60.14 (-3.02%)
T   18.29 (-1.03%)
MU   54.21 (+0.31%)
CGC   3.62 (+14.92%)
F   13.38 (+0.90%)
GE   77.75 (-0.74%)
DIS   106.04 (+0.08%)
AMC   6.69 (+2.76%)
PYPL   84.05 (-2.55%)
PFE   46.81 (-1.31%)
NFLX   290.80 (-1.66%)
S&P 500   3,870.35 (-0.79%)
DOW   32,712.58 (-0.45%)
QQQ   278.01 (-1.14%)
AAPL   153.48 (-1.45%)
MSFT   233.09 (-1.18%)
META   93.65 (-5.59%)
GOOGL   94.83 (-1.52%)
AMZN   101.80 (-1.56%)
TSLA   226.13 (-1.05%)
NVDA   134.74 (-2.60%)
NIO   9.84 (+1.55%)
BABA   63.91 (+0.27%)
AMD   60.14 (-3.02%)
T   18.29 (-1.03%)
MU   54.21 (+0.31%)
CGC   3.62 (+14.92%)
F   13.38 (+0.90%)
GE   77.75 (-0.74%)
DIS   106.04 (+0.08%)
AMC   6.69 (+2.76%)
PYPL   84.05 (-2.55%)
PFE   46.81 (-1.31%)
NFLX   290.80 (-1.66%)
S&P 500   3,870.35 (-0.79%)
DOW   32,712.58 (-0.45%)
QQQ   278.01 (-1.14%)
AAPL   153.48 (-1.45%)
MSFT   233.09 (-1.18%)
META   93.65 (-5.59%)
GOOGL   94.83 (-1.52%)
AMZN   101.80 (-1.56%)
TSLA   226.13 (-1.05%)
NVDA   134.74 (-2.60%)
NIO   9.84 (+1.55%)
BABA   63.91 (+0.27%)
AMD   60.14 (-3.02%)
T   18.29 (-1.03%)
MU   54.21 (+0.31%)
CGC   3.62 (+14.92%)
F   13.38 (+0.90%)
GE   77.75 (-0.74%)
DIS   106.04 (+0.08%)
AMC   6.69 (+2.76%)
PYPL   84.05 (-2.55%)
PFE   46.81 (-1.31%)
NFLX   290.80 (-1.66%)

Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts

Mon., October 31, 2022 | The Associated Press

The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file)

NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.

“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts," said a spokesperson for Meta. “We're working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Users flooded social media platforms about the issue and Instagram acknowledged the problem on Twitter at 10:14 a.m. Eastern. In a couple of hours, the tweet had received more than 14,000 comments and was retweeted more than 40,000 times.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.