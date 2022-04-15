S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia accuses Ukraine of border airstrikes
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia accuses Ukraine of border airstrikes
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia accuses Ukraine of border airstrikes
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia accuses Ukraine of border airstrikes

Intel Pledges To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions By 2040

Thursday, April 14, 2022 | ValueWalk

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) announced Wednesday its plans to invest $300 million by 2030 to become a net-zero emissions semiconductor company in 2040. The firm is following the steps of giants such as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM), which wants to reach such a milestone by 2050.

Investment

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the California-based company is ready to use greener materials in its semiconductor manufacturing processes to reduce supply chain greenhouse gas pollution by at least 30% by 2030.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The target comes two years after the chip manufacturer had set its sights on dumping zero waste into landfills and running its operation through 100% renewable energy. The company’s investment will address energy conservation issues at its manufacturing plants to achieve 4 billion cumulative kw/h of energy savings.

Keyvan Esfarjani, executive vice president and chief global operations officer, said in a press release: “Intel has been a leader in sustainability results for decades. We're now raising the bar and entering an exciting era to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across our operations by 2040.”

“This will require significant innovation and investment, but we are committed to doing what it takes and will work with the industry to achieve this critical mission,” he added.

A Big Challenge

The semiconductor industry is facing a big decarbonization challenge. Greenpeace data reveals that TSMC uses 5% of Taiwan’s energy to produce chips and it is bound to jump to 7.2% by 2022.

In the U.S. Intel’s 700-acre campus in Ocotillo, Arizona, produced almost 15,000 tons of waste in the first three months of 2021, about 60% of it hazardous, The Guardian reports.

Sohini Dasgupta, principal design engineer at ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON), said “Recently, I started seeing our effects on the environment completely come to the forefront,” and adds that two years ago the industry “was sitting on the fence, in the middle of the pack, saying: ‘Yes, sustainability is important, but we don’t know what to do with it’”.

Mark Li, a semiconductor analyst at the investment firm Bernstein, says “Over the last three years, the voice of ESG investment is much louder than before.”

He adds that the sheer demand for semiconductors and the supply crisis will put the focus on more sustainable processes and more ambitious emission targets.


7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.

The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.

So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.

View the "7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)
2.437 of 5 stars		$98.36-3.1%1.53%23.87Buy$139.01
Intel (INTC)
3.2311 of 5 stars		$45.67-2.9%3.20%9.40Hold$54.27
ON Semiconductor (ON)
2.6073 of 5 stars		$53.26-1.8%N/A23.36Buy$67.55
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.