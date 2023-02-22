Intel slashes dividend by 66% in attempt to right itself





Intel is slashing its quarterly dividend by 66% as the chip maker attempts to rejuvenate sales in a market that where competition is increasing as some corporations and households cut back on tech spending.

After posting a $664 million fourth-quarter loss last month and sticking by a pessimistic outlook from January, Intel said Wednesday that trimming its payout to shareholders will provide more flexibility as the company attempts to transform operations during a period of “macroeconomic uncertainty."

Intel Corp. is lowering its quarterly dividend to 12.5 cents per share, a cut of almost two-thirds from the 36.5 cents it has paid since early 2022.

The dividend will be payable on June 1 to shareholders of record on May 7.

The Santa Clara, California, company reiterated Wednesday that it expects to post first-quarter revenue of between $10.5 billion and $11.5 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expect $11.12 billion.

Shares, down 11% over the past month, fell slightly to $25.90.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here