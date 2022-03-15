Intel unveils $88B chipmaking expansion plan for Europe





LONDON (AP) — U.S. chipmaker unveiled plans on Tuesday to invest up to 80 billion euros ($88 billion) across Europe as part of an ambitious expansion aimed at evening out imbalances in the global semiconductor supply chain.

CEO Pat Gelsinger said Intel was investing the money "along the entire semiconductor value chain" as part of a holistic global strategy. Intel said it's bringing its most advanced technology to Europe to address the need for a "more balanced and resilient" semiconductor supply chain.

European Union leaders last month announced a “Chips Act” to help the continent become a major semiconductor producer and curb its dependency on Asian markets for the tiny components, which act as the electronic brains for everything from cars to smartphones and game consoles.

Santa Clara, California-based Intel's investment plans include 17 billion euros to beef up its European production capacity with a leading-edge semiconductor fab “mega-site" in Magdeburg, Germany that is expected to come online by 2027 and create 3,000 high tech jobs.

The plans also call for 12 billion more euros of additional investment to expand Intel's existing site in Leixlip, Ireland, by doubling manufacturing space and expanding foundry services.

Intel says it's also in talks with Italy “to enable a state-of-the-art back-end manufacturing facility" that would involve potential investment of up to 4.5 billion euros and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

There are also plans for a research and development hub and a design center in France, expanded lab space in Poland and an advanced computing lab in Spain.

"Why are we doing this? Because the world has an insatiable demand for semiconductors, or chips," Gelsinger said in a webcast.

In the same webcast, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the announcement as the first major achievement under the EU Chips Act.

“I'm sure it will pave the way for more companies to follow suit," said von der Leyen, who wants the EU to double its share of global chip production to 20% by 2030.

Investors have been frustrated by the renewable energy sector for decades. One reason for that is the technology was not ready for prime time, at least not in a cost-effective way. That is changing rapidly and with it the opportunity to be found in renewable energy stocks. However, within the renewable energy sector, wind and solar remain on top of the pyramid. The focus of this unique presentation is on solar stocks that are ready to break out.Yes, President Biden’s infrastructure plan could have a significant impact on the sector. But interest in solar power has been growing for several years. One reason is that it’s become a national play. Solar used to be limited to areas like California and Florida, but improvements in the efficiency of the technology and the ability to capture the power for future use make it a viable option in more areas of the country. As evidence of this, the total amount of solar capacity installed throughout the country can power approximately 18 million homes.As renewable energy options continue to expand, so will the opportunity for growth in solar. This is the beginning of what stands to be a multi-year trend. And there’s no time like the present for opportunistic investors to get involved.