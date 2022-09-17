International Paper Stock Folds to Multi-Year Lows on Downgrade

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Just $199 for a limited time (normally $399).
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,873.33
DOW   30,822.42
QQQ   289.32
This $40 Apple Pencil Alternative is Perfect for Creators
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
PayPal says if Sarver stays, it won't remain Suns sponsor
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Wall Street slips as FedEx warning adds to market woes
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast  (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/16/2022
S&P 500   3,873.33
DOW   30,822.42
QQQ   289.32
This $40 Apple Pencil Alternative is Perfect for Creators
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
PayPal says if Sarver stays, it won't remain Suns sponsor
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Wall Street slips as FedEx warning adds to market woes
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast  (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/16/2022
S&P 500   3,873.33
DOW   30,822.42
QQQ   289.32
This $40 Apple Pencil Alternative is Perfect for Creators
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
PayPal says if Sarver stays, it won't remain Suns sponsor
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Wall Street slips as FedEx warning adds to market woes
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast  (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/16/2022
S&P 500   3,873.33
DOW   30,822.42
QQQ   289.32
This $40 Apple Pencil Alternative is Perfect for Creators
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
PayPal says if Sarver stays, it won't remain Suns sponsor
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Wall Street slips as FedEx warning adds to market woes
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast  (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/16/2022

International Paper Stock Folds to Multi-Year Lows on Downgrade

Fri., September 16, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Jefferies this morning downgraded packaging and paper manufacturer International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to "underperform" from "hold" earlier. The analyst also lowered its price target to $31 from $40, noting a huge glut in containerboard inventory, which Jefferies predicts will weigh on prices in the fourth quarter. Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) received a similar downgrade to "underperform" from the analyst, while it also hit sector peer WestRock (WRK) with a bear note. IP was last seen down 4.8% at $37.77. 

Jefferies joins a pretty pessimistic brokerage bunch, though there's' still room for more price-target cuts, as the 12-month consensus price of $45.18 sits at a solid 13.9% premium to last night's close. Meanwhile, two of the 13 analysts in coverage still call IP a "strong buy," compared to nine "hold," ratings, and three "sell" or worse ratings. 

Earlier this week, IP broke below a recent floor at the $40 level to hit an almost two-year low of $39.36, and today's drop could spell out another bottom for the equity. The stock's 140-day moving average rejected a rally attempt from the stock in mid-August, and the 10-day moving average has emerged as immediate pressure, putting International Paper stock at a more than 15.5% year-to-date deficit. 

An unwinding of optimism among options traders could weigh further still on IP. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the equity sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 2.69, which stands higher than 83% of readings from the past year. In other words, there's been a healthier-than-usual penchant for calls of late. 

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.