S&P 500   4,475.01
DOW   34,934.27
QQQ   356.04
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough
US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally
Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
S&P 500   4,475.01
DOW   34,934.27
QQQ   356.04
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough
US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally
Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
S&P 500   4,475.01
DOW   34,934.27
QQQ   356.04
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough
US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally
Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
S&P 500   4,475.01
DOW   34,934.27
QQQ   356.04
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough
US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally
Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound

Investigators say Emirates flight to Washington flew too low

Thursday, February 17, 2022 | The Associated Press


An Emirates jetliner comes in for landing at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Dec. 11, 2019. A long-haul Emirates flight heading to Washington in December failed to properly climb and flew incredibly low and fast over the city-state before later gaining altitude over the sea, investigators acknowledged Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A long-haul Emirates flight heading to Washington in December failed to properly climb and flew incredibly low and fast over the city-state before later gaining altitude over the sea, investigators acknowledged Thursday.

No one was injured in the Dec. 19 flight, but such low altitudes and high speeds can cause damage to an aircraft and increases the risk of striking a tall building. Tracking data suggests Flight No. EK231 was just 200 feet off the ground at points as it flew over Dubai's Deira neighborhood before reaching the Persian Gulf.

The initial report by the General Civil Aviation Authority said the female pilot flying the Boeing 777 for the nighttime departure had put the plane's altitude selector to 4,000 feet, which is standard. The pilot also said she followed the instructions of the plane's onboard computer, the report said.

However, the plane flew low and fast. Investigators say they recovered data from the plane, but the cockpit voice recorder had been “overwritten,” without elaborating.

Investigators say their final report will focus on “the root cause of the shallow climb of the aircraft and the crew performance.”

Emirates, a state-owned airline in Dubai, declined to comment Thursday. The Air Current, a website focused on the aviation industry, first reported on the incident.


7 Virtual Reality Stocks That Can Deliver Very Real Profits

Are you ready for the metaverse? Yeah, I’m not either. But many people are enjoying living their life in a virtual world. However, virtual reality and augmented reality goes beyond the world of video games. The applications for this technology include remote assistance, training, and education.

And like e-commerce, this was a sector that experienced significant growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. Necessity frequently inspires new ways of thinking and so it is that millions of Americans had to figure out how to do things remotely.

But what you want to know as a prospective investor is whether there’s more growth in store. Fortune Business Insights reports that the global market for VR gaming will reach $45.2 billion by 2027. That’s up from $5.1 billion in 2019 and $17 billion in 2020. That comes out to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.8%. That should get your attention. It’s certainly drawn the attention of many of the tech giants. Many of the FAANG stocks are investing in this market with the expectation of massive future growth.

If you’re looking to invest in this growing sector, we’ve put together this special presentation that highlights seven virtual reality stocks that, while they dabble in the virtual world can deliver real profits for your portfolio.

View the "7 Virtual Reality Stocks That Can Deliver Very Real Profits".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.