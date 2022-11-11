QQQ   283.05 (+0.11%)
AAPL   145.72 (-0.78%)
MSFT   243.80 (+0.34%)
META   111.47 (-0.36%)
GOOGL   95.35 (+1.50%)
AMZN   98.59 (+2.03%)
TSLA   185.32 (-2.83%)
NVDA   158.36 (+0.55%)
NIO   11.02 (+6.58%)
BABA   70.35 (+0.83%)
AMD   69.85 (+2.02%)
T   18.88 (+0.21%)
MU   60.38 (+0.18%)
CGC   3.99 (+4.72%)
F   14.39 (+1.48%)
GE   86.09 (+0.83%)
DIS   91.56 (+1.22%)
AMC   6.29 (+2.61%)
PYPL   88.97 (+2.50%)
PFE   46.55 (-1.75%)
NFLX   278.05 (+1.12%)
QQQ   283.05 (+0.11%)
AAPL   145.72 (-0.78%)
MSFT   243.80 (+0.34%)
META   111.47 (-0.36%)
GOOGL   95.35 (+1.50%)
AMZN   98.59 (+2.03%)
TSLA   185.32 (-2.83%)
NVDA   158.36 (+0.55%)
NIO   11.02 (+6.58%)
BABA   70.35 (+0.83%)
AMD   69.85 (+2.02%)
T   18.88 (+0.21%)
MU   60.38 (+0.18%)
CGC   3.99 (+4.72%)
F   14.39 (+1.48%)
GE   86.09 (+0.83%)
DIS   91.56 (+1.22%)
AMC   6.29 (+2.61%)
PYPL   88.97 (+2.50%)
PFE   46.55 (-1.75%)
NFLX   278.05 (+1.12%)
QQQ   283.05 (+0.11%)
AAPL   145.72 (-0.78%)
MSFT   243.80 (+0.34%)
META   111.47 (-0.36%)
GOOGL   95.35 (+1.50%)
AMZN   98.59 (+2.03%)
TSLA   185.32 (-2.83%)
NVDA   158.36 (+0.55%)
NIO   11.02 (+6.58%)
BABA   70.35 (+0.83%)
AMD   69.85 (+2.02%)
T   18.88 (+0.21%)
MU   60.38 (+0.18%)
CGC   3.99 (+4.72%)
F   14.39 (+1.48%)
GE   86.09 (+0.83%)
DIS   91.56 (+1.22%)
AMC   6.29 (+2.61%)
PYPL   88.97 (+2.50%)
PFE   46.55 (-1.75%)
NFLX   278.05 (+1.12%)
QQQ   283.05 (+0.11%)
AAPL   145.72 (-0.78%)
MSFT   243.80 (+0.34%)
META   111.47 (-0.36%)
GOOGL   95.35 (+1.50%)
AMZN   98.59 (+2.03%)
TSLA   185.32 (-2.83%)
NVDA   158.36 (+0.55%)
NIO   11.02 (+6.58%)
BABA   70.35 (+0.83%)
AMD   69.85 (+2.02%)
T   18.88 (+0.21%)
MU   60.38 (+0.18%)
CGC   3.99 (+4.72%)
F   14.39 (+1.48%)
GE   86.09 (+0.83%)
DIS   91.56 (+1.22%)
AMC   6.29 (+2.61%)
PYPL   88.97 (+2.50%)
PFE   46.55 (-1.75%)
NFLX   278.05 (+1.12%)

Investors Flocking to Beyond Meat Stock

Thu., November 10, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) is surging, up 19.8% at $14.17 at last glance, as the underperforming stock stages a bounce off yesterday's record low of $11.56. Consumers have been less likely to purchase plant-based products amid inflation, which has been taking its toll on BYND. That could be why today's consumer price index (CPI) data seems to be providing tailwinds, as the alternative meat producer reversed its premarket losses after its dismal third-quarter report. 

Beyond Meat reported third-quarter losses of $1.60 per share on revenue of $82.50 million after the close yesterday, which is worse than analysts' expected losses of $1.14 per share on $98.11 million. Wall Street reacted negatively, with no fewer than four analysts cutting their price targets, including Mizuho to $11 from $27. 

Options bears appear to be betting on a correction, however. So far today, 69,000 puts have crossed the tape -- four times the intraday average -- in comparison to 39,000 calls. The November 10 and 11 puts are the most popular, with new positions being sold to open at the latter. 

It's also worth noting that short interest makes up 41% of Beyond Meat stock's available float. It would take nearly seven days to buy back these bearish bets, at BYND's average pace of trading. 

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.