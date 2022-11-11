Investors Flocking to Beyond Meat Stock

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) is surging, up 19.8% at $14.17 at last glance, as the underperforming stock stages a bounce off yesterday's record low of $11.56. Consumers have been less likely to purchase plant-based products amid inflation, which has been taking its toll on BYND. That could be why today's consumer price index (CPI) data seems to be providing tailwinds, as the alternative meat producer reversed its premarket losses after its dismal third-quarter report.

Beyond Meat reported third-quarter losses of $1.60 per share on revenue of $82.50 million after the close yesterday, which is worse than analysts' expected losses of $1.14 per share on $98.11 million. Wall Street reacted negatively, with no fewer than four analysts cutting their price targets, including Mizuho to $11 from $27.

Options bears appear to be betting on a correction, however. So far today, 69,000 puts have crossed the tape -- four times the intraday average -- in comparison to 39,000 calls. The November 10 and 11 puts are the most popular, with new positions being sold to open at the latter.

It's also worth noting that short interest makes up 41% of Beyond Meat stock's available float. It would take nearly seven days to buy back these bearish bets, at BYND's average pace of trading.

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away. But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the Stocks Here .