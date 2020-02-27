S&P 500   2,978.76 (-4.42%)
DOW   25,766.64 (-4.42%)
QQQ   205.64 (-5.01%)
AAPL   273.05 (-6.70%)
FB   191.71 (-2.78%)
MSFT   158.18 (-7.05%)
GOOGL   1,314.95 (-5.43%)
AMZN   1,884.30 (-4.81%)
CGC   18.44 (-6.96%)
NVDA   252.60 (-5.62%)
BABA   205.05 (-1.77%)
MU   50.58 (-3.42%)
TSLA   679.00 (-12.81%)
AMD   44.01 (-7.33%)
T   35.73 (-3.69%)
ACB   1.44 (-4.64%)
F   6.97 (-3.33%)
NFLX   371.71 (-1.99%)
BAC   29.13 (-4.90%)
DIS   118.04 (-4.31%)
GILD   72.66 (-2.73%)
S&P 500   2,978.76 (-4.42%)
DOW   25,766.64 (-4.42%)
QQQ   205.64 (-5.01%)
AAPL   273.05 (-6.70%)
FB   191.71 (-2.78%)
MSFT   158.18 (-7.05%)
GOOGL   1,314.95 (-5.43%)
AMZN   1,884.30 (-4.81%)
CGC   18.44 (-6.96%)
NVDA   252.60 (-5.62%)
BABA   205.05 (-1.77%)
MU   50.58 (-3.42%)
TSLA   679.00 (-12.81%)
AMD   44.01 (-7.33%)
T   35.73 (-3.69%)
ACB   1.44 (-4.64%)
F   6.97 (-3.33%)
NFLX   371.71 (-1.99%)
BAC   29.13 (-4.90%)
DIS   118.04 (-4.31%)
GILD   72.66 (-2.73%)
S&P 500   2,978.76 (-4.42%)
DOW   25,766.64 (-4.42%)
QQQ   205.64 (-5.01%)
AAPL   273.05 (-6.70%)
FB   191.71 (-2.78%)
MSFT   158.18 (-7.05%)
GOOGL   1,314.95 (-5.43%)
AMZN   1,884.30 (-4.81%)
CGC   18.44 (-6.96%)
NVDA   252.60 (-5.62%)
BABA   205.05 (-1.77%)
MU   50.58 (-3.42%)
TSLA   679.00 (-12.81%)
AMD   44.01 (-7.33%)
T   35.73 (-3.69%)
ACB   1.44 (-4.64%)
F   6.97 (-3.33%)
NFLX   371.71 (-1.99%)
BAC   29.13 (-4.90%)
DIS   118.04 (-4.31%)
GILD   72.66 (-2.73%)
S&P 500   2,978.76 (-4.42%)
DOW   25,766.64 (-4.42%)
QQQ   205.64 (-5.01%)
AAPL   273.05 (-6.70%)
FB   191.71 (-2.78%)
MSFT   158.18 (-7.05%)
GOOGL   1,314.95 (-5.43%)
AMZN   1,884.30 (-4.81%)
CGC   18.44 (-6.96%)
NVDA   252.60 (-5.62%)
BABA   205.05 (-1.77%)
MU   50.58 (-3.42%)
TSLA   679.00 (-12.81%)
AMD   44.01 (-7.33%)
T   35.73 (-3.69%)
ACB   1.44 (-4.64%)
F   6.97 (-3.33%)
NFLX   371.71 (-1.99%)
BAC   29.13 (-4.90%)
DIS   118.04 (-4.31%)
GILD   72.66 (-2.73%)
Log in

Investors' growing fears about virus outbreak sends Dow Jones Industrial Average down about 1,200 points

Posted on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 By The Associated Press

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel