Investors Prepare for Jam-Packed Week Ahead

As Wall Street returns from the holiday-shortened week, there will be more than enough economic data to go over. Inflation data will come in, with the purchasing managers' (PMI) index, personal consumer expenditures (PCE), and gross domestic product (GDP) on tap. That data, in conjunction with the deluge of employment data, should give investors an even better idea of the state of the economy.

The earnings docket, meanwhile, features a notable names. Among the names set to report are Big Lots (BIG), ChargePoint (CHPT), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Dollar General (DG), Five Below (FIVE), Kroger (KR), Okta (OKTA), Pure Storage (PSTG), Salesforce.com (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Workday (WDAY), and Zscaler (ZS).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Things start slow, as no relevant economic data is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28.

Tuesday, Nov. 29 features the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price, the FHFA U.S. home price, and the consumer confidence indexs.

A jam-packed session, Wednesday, Nov. 30 will see an ADP employment report, real GDP and real domestic final sales revisions, and real gross domestic income. Additionally, the Chicago PMI is slated for release, alongside the pending home sales index, and job openings and quits. Finally, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at the Brookings Institution, followed by an update to the Beige Book.

Things keep on rolling in on Thursday, Dec. 1. Initial and continuing jobless claims will be released. A deluge of inflation data is also on tap in the form of PCE updates. Investors will also pore over the final S&P U.S. manufacturing PMI, the ISM manufacturing index, as well as real disposable income, real consumer spending, construction spending, and motor vehicle sales.

On Friday, Dec. 2, Wall Street will digest nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate, average hourly earnings, and the labor-force participation rate for 25- to 54-year-olds.

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

View the Stocks Here .