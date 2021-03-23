Ionis, ViacomCBS fall; Tencent Music, BioLife rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

BioLife Solutions Inc., up $3.41 to $41.98.

The maker of products for the cell and gene therapy industry is buying low temperature freezer maker Stirling Ultracold.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $12.05 to $43.59.

The drug developer's Swiss partner, Roche, halted a key study of its potential Huntington's disease treatment.

Sierra Wireless Inc., down $2.07 to $15.25.

The wireless broadband modem maker was targeted in a ransomware attack and halted production.

ViacomCBS Inc., down $9.09 to $91.25.

The owner of Paramount Pictures, CBS Entertainment and Comedy Central announced a $3 billion stock offering.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up 92 cents to $31.79.

The Chinese online music platform expanded its licensing deal with Warner Music Group.

Chemours Co., down $1.89 to $25.03.

The chemical company is considering selling its mining solutions business.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $1.97 to $173.85.

The maker of Grand Theft Auto and other video games bought HookBang's Austin-based video game division.

eHealth Inc., down 45 cents to $67.64.

Activist investor Starboard Value plans to nominate four candidates to the internet-based health insurance marketplace's board of directors.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) 1.3 $31.79 +3.0% N/A 93.50 Buy $24.48 Sierra Wireless (SW) 0.7 C$19.18 -11.5% N/A -14.12 Buy C$18.25 Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) 1.6 $43.59 -21.7% N/A 90.81 Hold $61.00 Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) 1.7 $173.85 +1.1% N/A 42.09 Buy $198.40