Iraqi lawmakers pass bill criminalizing any ties with Israel

×
S&P 500   4,064.42 (+2.15%)
DOW   32,712.81 (+1.84%)
QQQ   299.85 (+2.95%)
AAPL   143.70 (+2.26%)
MSFT   265.85 (+1.27%)
FB   191.93 (+4.41%)
GOOGL   2,158.65 (+2.01%)
AMZN   2,232.82 (+4.56%)
TSLA   709.44 (+7.69%)
NVDA   179.75 (+5.89%)
BABA   94.77 (+15.14%)
NIO   16.08 (+9.84%)
AMD   99.20 (+7.07%)
CGC   5.49 (+9.15%)
MU   70.78 (+4.29%)
T   21.29 (-0.05%)
GE   77.39 (+3.84%)
F   13.16 (+3.54%)
DIS   105.61 (+2.28%)
AMC   12.13 (+2.10%)
PFE   54.23 (+0.97%)
PYPL   80.87 (+0.94%)
NFLX   191.03 (+1.70%)
S&P 500   4,064.42 (+2.15%)
DOW   32,712.81 (+1.84%)
QQQ   299.85 (+2.95%)
AAPL   143.70 (+2.26%)
MSFT   265.85 (+1.27%)
FB   191.93 (+4.41%)
GOOGL   2,158.65 (+2.01%)
AMZN   2,232.82 (+4.56%)
TSLA   709.44 (+7.69%)
NVDA   179.75 (+5.89%)
BABA   94.77 (+15.14%)
NIO   16.08 (+9.84%)
AMD   99.20 (+7.07%)
CGC   5.49 (+9.15%)
MU   70.78 (+4.29%)
T   21.29 (-0.05%)
GE   77.39 (+3.84%)
F   13.16 (+3.54%)
DIS   105.61 (+2.28%)
AMC   12.13 (+2.10%)
PFE   54.23 (+0.97%)
PYPL   80.87 (+0.94%)
NFLX   191.03 (+1.70%)
S&P 500   4,064.42 (+2.15%)
DOW   32,712.81 (+1.84%)
QQQ   299.85 (+2.95%)
AAPL   143.70 (+2.26%)
MSFT   265.85 (+1.27%)
FB   191.93 (+4.41%)
GOOGL   2,158.65 (+2.01%)
AMZN   2,232.82 (+4.56%)
TSLA   709.44 (+7.69%)
NVDA   179.75 (+5.89%)
BABA   94.77 (+15.14%)
NIO   16.08 (+9.84%)
AMD   99.20 (+7.07%)
CGC   5.49 (+9.15%)
MU   70.78 (+4.29%)
T   21.29 (-0.05%)
GE   77.39 (+3.84%)
F   13.16 (+3.54%)
DIS   105.61 (+2.28%)
AMC   12.13 (+2.10%)
PFE   54.23 (+0.97%)
PYPL   80.87 (+0.94%)
NFLX   191.03 (+1.70%)
S&P 500   4,064.42 (+2.15%)
DOW   32,712.81 (+1.84%)
QQQ   299.85 (+2.95%)
AAPL   143.70 (+2.26%)
MSFT   265.85 (+1.27%)
FB   191.93 (+4.41%)
GOOGL   2,158.65 (+2.01%)
AMZN   2,232.82 (+4.56%)
TSLA   709.44 (+7.69%)
NVDA   179.75 (+5.89%)
BABA   94.77 (+15.14%)
NIO   16.08 (+9.84%)
AMD   99.20 (+7.07%)
CGC   5.49 (+9.15%)
MU   70.78 (+4.29%)
T   21.29 (-0.05%)
GE   77.39 (+3.84%)
F   13.16 (+3.54%)
DIS   105.61 (+2.28%)
AMC   12.13 (+2.10%)
PFE   54.23 (+0.97%)
PYPL   80.87 (+0.94%)
NFLX   191.03 (+1.70%)

Iraqi lawmakers pass bill criminalizing any ties with Israel

Thursday, May 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi lawmakers on Thursday passed a bill criminalizing normalization of ties and any relations, including business ties, with Israel. The legislation says that violation of the law is punishable with the death sentence or life imprisonment.

The law was approved with 275 lawmakers voting in favor of it in the 329-seat assembly. A parliament statement said the legislation is “a true reflection of the will of the people.”

Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, whose party won the largest number of seats in Iraq’s parliamentary elections last year, called for Iraqis to take to the streets to celebrate this “”great achievement." Hundreds later gathered in central Baghdad, chanting anti-Israel slogans.

It was unclear how the law will be implemented as Iraq has not recognized Israel since the country's formation in 1948; the two nations have no diplomatic relations. The legislation also entails risks for companies working in Iraq and found to be in violation of the bill.

Earlier this year, Iran fired a dozen ballistic missiles towards the northern city of Irbil in the Kurdish-run north, saying it was targeting an Israeli intelligence base.

The home of Baz Karim, the CEO of the oil company KAR GROUP, was heavily damaged in the attack. KAR has been accused in the past of quietly selling oil to Israel.

A report by the Iraqi parliament's fact-finding committee said it found no evidence to support Iranian accusations of an Israeli spy base in Irbil.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.