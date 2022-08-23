IRS initiates safety probe after threats to workers

S&P 500   4,128.73 (-0.22%)
DOW   32,909.59 (-0.47%)
QQQ   314.10 (-0.08%)
AAPL   167.23 (-0.20%)
MSFT   276.44 (-0.47%)
META   161.11 (-1.19%)
GOOGL   113.86 (-0.33%)
AMZN   133.62 (+0.30%)
TSLA   889.36 (+2.26%)
NVDA   171.81 (+0.86%)
NIO   18.29 (-3.48%)
BABA   89.83 (-0.22%)
AMD   92.49 (-0.38%)
T   18.06 (-0.39%)
MU   57.86 (-0.77%)
CGC   3.44 (+4.24%)
F   15.32 (+1.59%)
GE   76.10 (+1.77%)
DIS   114.86 (-0.93%)
AMC   9.56 (-8.60%)
PYPL   93.20 (-0.41%)
PFE   48.01 (-1.82%)
NFLX   224.55 (-0.88%)
S&P 500   4,128.73 (-0.22%)
DOW   32,909.59 (-0.47%)
QQQ   314.10 (-0.08%)
AAPL   167.23 (-0.20%)
MSFT   276.44 (-0.47%)
META   161.11 (-1.19%)
GOOGL   113.86 (-0.33%)
AMZN   133.62 (+0.30%)
TSLA   889.36 (+2.26%)
NVDA   171.81 (+0.86%)
NIO   18.29 (-3.48%)
BABA   89.83 (-0.22%)
AMD   92.49 (-0.38%)
T   18.06 (-0.39%)
MU   57.86 (-0.77%)
CGC   3.44 (+4.24%)
F   15.32 (+1.59%)
GE   76.10 (+1.77%)
DIS   114.86 (-0.93%)
AMC   9.56 (-8.60%)
PYPL   93.20 (-0.41%)
PFE   48.01 (-1.82%)
NFLX   224.55 (-0.88%)
S&P 500   4,128.73 (-0.22%)
DOW   32,909.59 (-0.47%)
QQQ   314.10 (-0.08%)
AAPL   167.23 (-0.20%)
MSFT   276.44 (-0.47%)
META   161.11 (-1.19%)
GOOGL   113.86 (-0.33%)
AMZN   133.62 (+0.30%)
TSLA   889.36 (+2.26%)
NVDA   171.81 (+0.86%)
NIO   18.29 (-3.48%)
BABA   89.83 (-0.22%)
AMD   92.49 (-0.38%)
T   18.06 (-0.39%)
MU   57.86 (-0.77%)
CGC   3.44 (+4.24%)
F   15.32 (+1.59%)
GE   76.10 (+1.77%)
DIS   114.86 (-0.93%)
AMC   9.56 (-8.60%)
PYPL   93.20 (-0.41%)
PFE   48.01 (-1.82%)
NFLX   224.55 (-0.88%)
S&P 500   4,128.73 (-0.22%)
DOW   32,909.59 (-0.47%)
QQQ   314.10 (-0.08%)
AAPL   167.23 (-0.20%)
MSFT   276.44 (-0.47%)
META   161.11 (-1.19%)
GOOGL   113.86 (-0.33%)
AMZN   133.62 (+0.30%)
TSLA   889.36 (+2.26%)
NVDA   171.81 (+0.86%)
NIO   18.29 (-3.48%)
BABA   89.83 (-0.22%)
AMD   92.49 (-0.38%)
T   18.06 (-0.39%)
MU   57.86 (-0.77%)
CGC   3.44 (+4.24%)
F   15.32 (+1.59%)
GE   76.10 (+1.77%)
DIS   114.86 (-0.93%)
AMC   9.56 (-8.60%)
PYPL   93.20 (-0.41%)
PFE   48.01 (-1.82%)
NFLX   224.55 (-0.88%)

IRS initiates safety probe after threats to workers

Tue., August 23, 2022 | Fatima Hussein, Associated Press


A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The Internal Revenue Service says it is conducting a comprehensive review of safety at its facilities. The action comes in response to an increasing number of threats borne of conspiracy theories that agents were going to aggressively target middle-income taxpayers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Responding to an increasing number of threats borne of conspiracy theories that agents were going to aggressively target middle income taxpayers, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday that it was conducting a comprehensive review of safety at its facilities.

The climate, healthcare and tax legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden last week included $80 billion in funding for tax collection efforts. Although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen specifically directed the agency to not focus its attention on taxpayers with middle class incomes, misinformation spread rapidly on line that agents were going to crack down on taxpayers of all earnings levels.

The baseless assertions also said the IRS would distribute firearms to employees authorized to used deadly force, prompting threats to the IRS employees.

Now agency leadership has launched an examination of agency safety.

“We are conducting a comprehensive review of existing safety and security measures,” said Chuck Rettig, IRS commissioner about the agency's 600 office locations nationwide. “This includes conducting risk assessments," he said, by monitoring perimeter security, designations of restricted areas, exterior lighting, security around entrances of facilities and other measures.

“For me this is personal. I’ll continue to make every effort to dispel any lingering misperceptions about our work,” Rettig said in a Tuesday letter to employees. “And I will continue to advocate for your safety in every venue where I have an audience.”

Rettig, whose term at the IRS ends in November, is tasked with developing a plan on how to spend the new infusion of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Along with anonymous online forums, high-ranking Republican politicians have spread falsehoods about the IRS workforce and how the newly allocated funds would be spent.


Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., sent an August 16 open letter to Americans, calling on them not to take any new IRS positions, reinforcing false information about open roles at the agency and their access to firearms.

“The IRS is making it very clear that you not only need to be ready to audit and investigate your fellow hardworking Americans, your neighbors and friends, you need to be ready and, to use the IRS’s words, willing, to kill them,” he said in the letter.

Tony Reardon, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, said members have been vocal about their fears and worries about their safety.

“IRS employees are certainly very hard working and honest, they do the business of funding the government. They're saying they don’t deserve to be treated as the enemy of the government," he said.

He added that members who are of retirement age have expressed a greater desire to retire due to the increased attention on their jobs. More than half of the IRS' enforcement workforce of 80,000 is retirement eligible.

Reardon said several workers have talked about being reminded of the 2010 Austin, Texas suicide attack, where Andrew Joseph Stack III deliberately crashed his single engine plane into the Echelon office building, killing himself and Internal Revenue Service manager Vernon Hunter.

“The rhetoric we're hearing now is dangerous” Reardon said. “It's putting these patriotic Americans at risk.”

7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.  

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.