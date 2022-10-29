Is Dell’s Dividend Worth the Risk?

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) is an American technology company best known for its hardware products. The company’s product offering includes laptops, PCs, monitors. It also provides IT infrastructure including servers, storage, data protection, and converged and hyperconverged solutions for the software, cloud computing, and data storage industries.

Last month, Dell Technologies declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, indicating a forward dividend of $1.32 and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Shareholders on record by Oct. 19 can expect payment today, Oct. 28.

The stock has managed to rally off its Oct. 13 record low of $32.89, and is now up over 14% this month. However, the stock could run into issues at its 60-day moving average, which has flipped between pressure and support for the better part of the year. Plus, DELL is down over 30% in 2022. As a result, Dell now offers an extremely low valuation at a forward price-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

In addition, the business is estimated to report 8.7% earnings growth for fiscal 2023 and 3.3% earnings growth for fiscal 2024. However, its bottom-line growth expectations don't inspire much confidence for long-term investors, with estimates predicting just 0.8% revenue growth for fiscal 2023 and a 2% decline for fiscal 2024. Furthermore, Dell’s balance sheet remains an issue, adding to the list of long-term risks. Despite having $5.51 billion in cash, the balance sheet also holds $27.84 billion in total debt, which is slightly more than the company’s market cap of $27.70 billion. Nonetheless, DELL’s low valuation and high dividend yield continue to make the stock an intriguing option.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the Stocks Here .