Is Now the Time to Take Advantage of Coca-Cola Dividends?

At the end of April, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) declared a dividend of $0.44 per common share. The dividend will be payable on July 1 to shareowners of record by June 15. Earlier this year, KO's board of directors approved the company’s 60th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend approximately 5% from $0.42 to $0.44. With this update, Coca-Cola offers a dividend yield of 2.71% and a forward dividend of $1.76.

Coca-Cola stock is cooling from its record high just above the $67 level, touched on April 25. The 40-day moving average has kept most of these losses in check, though the $65 level has acted as pressure on he charts during the past few sessions. Year-to-date, KO is 9% higher.

The beverage company’s trailing 12-month revenues and net income are up 4% and 5.5%, respectively, since fiscal 2021. Coca-Cola is also estimated to grow revenues 8.5% and earnings 6.5% for fiscal 2022, as well as increase revenues 5.3% and earnings 7.3% for fiscal 2023.

However, Coca-Cola stock does carry a high valuation for the business’ growth rate at the moment. KO trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a price-sales ratio of 6.87. Nonetheless, Coca-Cola stock continues to be one of the safest options for dividend investors due to their strong track-record and continued growth.

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.