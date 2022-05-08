S&P 500   4,123.34
Is Now the Time to Take Advantage of Coca-Cola Dividends?

Last updated on Sunday, May 8, 2022 | 2022 Schaeffers Investment Research

At the end of April, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) declared a dividend of $0.44 per common share. The dividend will be payable on July 1 to shareowners of record by June 15. Earlier this year, KO's board of directors approved the company’s 60th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend approximately 5% from $0.42 to $0.44. With this update, Coca-Cola offers a dividend yield of 2.71% and a forward dividend of $1.76.

Coca-Cola stock is cooling from its record high just above the $67 level, touched on April 25. The 40-day moving average has kept most of these losses in check, though the $65 level has acted as pressure on he charts during the past few sessions. Year-to-date, KO is 9% higher.

The beverage company’s trailing 12-month revenues and net income are up 4% and 5.5%, respectively, since fiscal 2021. Coca-Cola is also estimated to grow revenues 8.5% and earnings 6.5% for fiscal 2022, as well as increase revenues 5.3% and earnings 7.3% for fiscal 2023.

However, Coca-Cola stock does carry a high valuation for the business’ growth rate at the moment. KO trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a price-sales ratio of 6.87. Nonetheless, Coca-Cola stock continues to be one of the safest options for dividend investors due to their strong track-record and continued growth.


