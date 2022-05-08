Is Now the Time to Take Advantage of Coca-Cola Dividends?

At the end of April, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) declared a dividend of $0.44 per common share. The dividend will be payable on July 1 to shareowners of record by June 15. Earlier this year, KO's board of directors approved the company’s 60th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend approximately 5% from $0.42 to $0.44. With this update, Coca-Cola offers a dividend yield of 2.71% and a forward dividend of $1.76.

Coca-Cola stock is cooling from its record high just above the $67 level, touched on April 25. The 40-day moving average has kept most of these losses in check, though the $65 level has acted as pressure on he charts during the past few sessions. Year-to-date, KO is 9% higher.

The beverage company’s trailing 12-month revenues and net income are up 4% and 5.5%, respectively, since fiscal 2021. Coca-Cola is also estimated to grow revenues 8.5% and earnings 6.5% for fiscal 2022, as well as increase revenues 5.3% and earnings 7.3% for fiscal 2023.

However, Coca-Cola stock does carry a high valuation for the business’ growth rate at the moment. KO trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a price-sales ratio of 6.87. Nonetheless, Coca-Cola stock continues to be one of the safest options for dividend investors due to their strong track-record and continued growth.

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.