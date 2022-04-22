Is There Any Hope For Virgin Galactic Stock?

We've come a long way since February 2021, when he Richard Branson-led Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) traded as high as $62.80. Now more than a month removed from a record low of $6.70, is there any hope for SPCE?

Virgin Galactic stock has taken a 64% haircut in the last 12 months and 80% of that February 2021 record high. And despite a brief rally last month, the shares saw their 80-day moving average contain the breakout.

From a fundamental point of view, Virgin Galactic stock is still nothing more than speculative. At a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-sales ratio of 676.21, to say SPCE is overvalued is an understatement. Virgin Galactic has a yet to produce any significant progress with revenues and much less with net income, having reported $3.29 million in revenue loss and $352.9 million in net loss for fiscal 2021.

Nonetheless, the space company has a strong balance sheet with $603.9 million and just $42.73 million in total debt, which should keep SPCE afloat for a couple of years. In addition, Virgin Galactic is estimated to generate $6.24 million in revenues for fiscal 2022 and $43.52 million for fiscal 2023, which would represent considerable progress. However, even if the business were to accomplish its expected growth despite all the uncertainties, Virgin Galactic stock's valuation would remain absurdly high at SPCE's current price.

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

