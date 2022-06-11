×
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too 
Stocks tumble after inflation worsens, raising rate fears
Biden visiting LA port as high inflation persists as threat
Tesla proposes a 3-for-1 stock split; Ellison to leave Board
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too 
Stocks tumble after inflation worsens, raising rate fears
Biden visiting LA port as high inflation persists as threat
Tesla proposes a 3-for-1 stock split; Ellison to leave Board
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too 
Stocks tumble after inflation worsens, raising rate fears
Biden visiting LA port as high inflation persists as threat
Tesla proposes a 3-for-1 stock split; Ellison to leave Board
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too 
Stocks tumble after inflation worsens, raising rate fears
Biden visiting LA port as high inflation persists as threat
Tesla proposes a 3-for-1 stock split; Ellison to leave Board

Is This Drug Store Stock the Right Pick for Dividend Investors?

Friday, June 10, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. ACI operates 2,276 retail stores with 1,722 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The retailer operates with 24 brands including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market.

Albertsons stock price has increased about 44% year-over-year and ACI is currently trading up 56% since dropping to a 52-week low of $18.84 last June. However, shares of ACI currently trade at around the same price they did at the start of the year despite experiencing a 3% decrease over the past month. Additionally, Albertsons stock price has dropped 22% since peaking at an all-time high of $37.99 in December.

The retailer currently owes $14.04 billion in total debt, which is nearly equal to the company’s market cap of $15.6 billion. Albertsons Companies also holds just $2.92 billion in cash on their balance sheet, which will likely limit their growth and profits in the long run. Furthermore, ACI is already expected to experience a decline in earnings for fiscal 2023, with estimates suggesting a 7.8% decrease in earnings. However, Albertsons is estimated to still grow revenues by 3.7% for fiscal 2023, as well as increase revenues by 1.9% and earnings by 2.1% for fiscal 2024.

Albertsons stock maintains a fair valuation at a forward price-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.17. ACI also also offers a dividend yield of 1.64% with a forward dividend of $0.48, making the reward potential higher for long-term and dividend investors.

 


7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.



View the "7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.