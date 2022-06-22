×
S&P 500   3,764.79
DOW   30,530.25
QQQ   281.08
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food
Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business
UK rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against govt
Is This Small-Cap Stock Officially a 'Buy' Now?

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) is an American manufacturer of radio-frequency identification devices and software. The technology company helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments to the Internet. PI currently produces EPC Class 1, Gen 2 passive UHF RFID chips, RFID readers, RFID reader chips, and RFID antennas, and software applications for encoding chips, and gathering business intelligence on RFID systems.

Impinj stock has dropped just about 6% in price year-over-year and PI is currently trading down 48% since peaking at a an all-time high of $94.39 in late December. Additionally, shares of PI have dropped in price 44% year-to-date. However, Impinj stock is up 6% over the past month and has recovered 24% since bottoming at a 52-week low of $39.69 last July.

The RFID company has managed to grow their annual revenues 61.6% since fiscal 2018, despite reporting a 9.1% decrease in revenues for fiscal 2020. Impinj is also expected to end fiscal 2022 with 15.4% revenue growth and is estimated to increase their revenues by 23.7% for fiscal 2023, which is decent for a stock trading at a price-sales ratio of 6.22.

Nonetheless, estimates have PI ending fiscal 2022 with a 40% decrease in earnings, placing their forward price-earnings ratio at an extremely high figure of 833.33. Impinj also has $165.27 million in cash and $303.77 million in total debt on their balance sheet, which is not ideal for their long-term growth. Still, Impinj stock remains an intriguing speculative small-cap stock with 286.7% in expected earnings growth by fiscal 2023. This makes at PI a high-risk, high-reward play for growth investors at this time.


MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

