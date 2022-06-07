×
Is This Small Cap Stock’s Dividend Yield Worth the Price?

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) is an online pet pharmacy based in the U.S. that is licensed to dispense prescription medications in all 50 states. PETS sells prescription pet medications, non-prescription pet medications, nutritional supplements, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses directly to consumers through their website. The small-cap company is currently valued at $461 million. PETS closed Monday at $22.08.

PetMed stock has decreased about 32% year-over-year and PETS is currently trading down 40% since reaching a 52-week high of $36.75 last June. Additionally, shares of PETS have dropped 16% year-to-date and are about breakeven over the past month. However, PetMed stock has notably recovered 15% since bottoming at a 52-week low of $19.09 in late May.

Still, PetMed stock’s valuation remains high relative to the business’s growth rate. PETS currently trades at a price-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The online pet pharmacy has an excellent balance sheet with $111.08 million in cash and no debt, allowing it to continue paying its dividend yield comfortably. Moreover, PETS offers a very attractive dividend yield of 5.46% with a forward dividend of $1.20, making PetMed stock a strong buy candidate despite its high valuation.

Meanwhile, shorts have been piling on. Over the past two reporting periods, short interest has jumped more than 18%, and now accounts for 24.8% of the stock's total available float, or nearly 12 days' worth of pent-up buying power.

Options are looking affordable on PetMed Express stock, too. The security sports a Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 55%, which sits higher than just 21% of readings from the past year. In other words, options players are pricing in relatively low volatility expectations at the moment. 

 
 

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.