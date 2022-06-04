×
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature
EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas
Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
American Airlines gives rosier outlook for summer revenue
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature
EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas
Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
American Airlines gives rosier outlook for summer revenue
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature
EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas
Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
American Airlines gives rosier outlook for summer revenue
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature
EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas
Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
American Airlines gives rosier outlook for summer revenue

Is Uber Stock Driving in the Right Direction?

Friday, June 3, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) fell to a two-year low roughly a month ago after a lackluster earnings report. With earnings out of the way and the summer months here, is there any hope for the ride-sharing app?

Uber stock has taken a 42% haircut in 2022. Since that aforementioned bottom, the shares have traded in a tight range between $23 and $25. Yet no analysts have come forward to adjust their stance bearishly; 17 of the 19 brokerages covering UBER maintain "buy" or better ratings, with zero "sells" on the books.

Uber stock now provides a decent valuation at a price-sales ratio of 2.09, based on their recent top-line growth rate. The company has managed to grow their trailing 12-month revenues 92% after reporting a 21% decrease for fiscal 2020. UBER is also estimated to end fiscal 2022 with 72% revenue growth and increase revenues by another 21.2% in 2023.

The ridesharing business’s fundamentals offer a high level of risk. UBER currently owes $11.42 billion in total debt and holds $4.18 billion in cash on their balance sheet. Uber Technologies is also expected to experience a large decline in earnings this year. Estimates have their EPS (earnings per share) dropping by $2.19, from -$1.00 to -$3.19 for fiscal 2022. In general, UBER's business model presents too many uncertainties at the moment for Uber stock to be considered a safe long-term investment.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.