Is Uber Stock Driving in the Right Direction?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) fell to a two-year low roughly a month ago after a lackluster earnings report. With earnings out of the way and the summer months here, is there any hope for the ride-sharing app?

Uber stock has taken a 42% haircut in 2022. Since that aforementioned bottom, the shares have traded in a tight range between $23 and $25. Yet no analysts have come forward to adjust their stance bearishly; 17 of the 19 brokerages covering UBER maintain "buy" or better ratings, with zero "sells" on the books.

Uber stock now provides a decent valuation at a price-sales ratio of 2.09, based on their recent top-line growth rate. The company has managed to grow their trailing 12-month revenues 92% after reporting a 21% decrease for fiscal 2020. UBER is also estimated to end fiscal 2022 with 72% revenue growth and increase revenues by another 21.2% in 2023.

The ridesharing business’s fundamentals offer a high level of risk. UBER currently owes $11.42 billion in total debt and holds $4.18 billion in cash on their balance sheet. Uber Technologies is also expected to experience a large decline in earnings this year. Estimates have their EPS (earnings per share) dropping by $2.19, from -$1.00 to -$3.19 for fiscal 2022. In general, UBER's business model presents too many uncertainties at the moment for Uber stock to be considered a safe long-term investment.

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm. MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.