S&P 500   4,602.45
DOW   35,228.81
QQQ   367.09
4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles
Russia's ruble rebound raises questions of sanctions' impact
StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
Stocks fall, breaking a 4-day winning streak on Wall Street
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Is Williams-Sonoma Stock the Right Fit for Your Portfolio?

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

A little over two weeks ago, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was about to step into the earnings confessional. Let's check in on the furniture retailer after a sizable post-earnings bull gap.

On March 17, Williams-Sonoma stock added 5.4% after the company's fourth-quarter earnings topped analyst expectations. While the shares cleared several shorter-term moving averages sitting above, the breakout was contained by WSM's longer-term 200-day trendline. Year-to-date, the equity remains down 14.5%. Williams-Sonoma also offers a dividend yield of 2.14% with a forward dividend of $3.12.

WSM Stock Chart

From a fundamental perspective, Williams-Sonoma’s trailing 12-month revenues and net income have increased 18% and 52%, respectively, since fiscal 2021 and are up 42% and 209%, respectively, since fiscal 2019. However, WSM's growth rate is expected to slow down next year, with estimates placing their earnings growth at 4.7% and their revenue growth at 4%. Still, at forward price-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44, Williams-Sonoma stock remains a viable option for long-term investors.

Shorter term, premium is affordably priced from a volatility standpoint. This is per WSM's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 39% that ranks in the 15th percentile of its annual range. 


