Is Williams-Sonoma Stock the Right Fit for Your Portfolio?

A little over two weeks ago, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was about to step into the earnings confessional. Let's check in on the furniture retailer after a sizable post-earnings bull gap.

On March 17, Williams-Sonoma stock added 5.4% after the company's fourth-quarter earnings topped analyst expectations. While the shares cleared several shorter-term moving averages sitting above, the breakout was contained by WSM's longer-term 200-day trendline. Year-to-date, the equity remains down 14.5%. Williams-Sonoma also offers a dividend yield of 2.14% with a forward dividend of $3.12.

From a fundamental perspective, Williams-Sonoma’s trailing 12-month revenues and net income have increased 18% and 52%, respectively, since fiscal 2021 and are up 42% and 209%, respectively, since fiscal 2019. However, WSM's growth rate is expected to slow down next year, with estimates placing their earnings growth at 4.7% and their revenue growth at 4%. Still, at forward price-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44, Williams-Sonoma stock remains a viable option for long-term investors.

Shorter term, premium is affordably priced from a volatility standpoint. This is per WSM's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 39% that ranks in the 15th percentile of its annual range.

