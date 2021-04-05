ISM survey: U.S. services surge to record high in March

Monday, April 5, 2021 | Paul Wiseman, AP Economics Writer


Joe Got Prince who works for the the Goyenechea family at the Maemax Market and restaurant holds a Halo-Halo dessert in La Vergne, Tenn., on March 25, 2021. There are dozens of global markets in Middle Tennessee, each selling hard-to-find foods and ingredients from cuisines around the world. Shops like Maemax represent a growing industry nationally — while the overall American supermarket industry grew just 0.6 percent from 2015 to 2020, the globally-focused supermarket industry grew 3 percent over that same period.(Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. services sector, which employs most Americans, recorded record growth in March as the easing of coronavirus restrictions released pent-up consumer demand.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Monday that its nonmanufacturing index rose to an all-time high 63.7 last month from 55.3 in February. The old record of 60.9 was set in October 2018.

New orders also hit a record, and hiring and prices grew faster.

Anything above 50 signals growth, and the services sector is on a 10-month winning streak since rebounding from the economic impact of the pandemic last spring. The March reading was much higher than economists had expected. The rollout of vaccines is encouraging Americans to return to normal life — shopping and eating out — and President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan is also likely to stimulate demand for services and juice economic growth.

“All the right pieces for a faster services recovery – expanded vaccine eligibility, reopenings, and historic fiscal expansion – are falling into place,'' economists Oren Klachkin and Gregory Daco of Oxford Econmics wrote in a research note.

Although debate on economic policy often focuses on manufacturing, services — such as banks, retailers and restaurants — account for 71% of all U.S. jobs and 83% of private jobs.


