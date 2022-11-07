QQQ   265.52 (+0.32%)
AAPL   137.31 (-0.77%)
MSFT   226.21 (+2.18%)
META   94.94 (+4.57%)
GOOGL   88.02 (+1.66%)
AMZN   89.77 (-1.33%)
TSLA   198.74 (-4.21%)
NVDA   141.28 (-0.20%)
NIO   10.92 (-6.51%)
BABA   69.69 (-0.17%)
AMD   62.12 (-0.11%)
T   18.22 (-0.55%)
MU   55.63 (-0.94%)
CGC   3.21 (-2.43%)
F   13.67 (+1.18%)
GE   82.60 (+1.89%)
DIS   99.69 (+0.11%)
AMC   5.23 (-7.43%)
PYPL   77.02 (+2.45%)
PFE   47.04 (-0.38%)
NFLX   255.30 (-2.11%)
QQQ   265.52 (+0.32%)
AAPL   137.31 (-0.77%)
MSFT   226.21 (+2.18%)
META   94.94 (+4.57%)
GOOGL   88.02 (+1.66%)
AMZN   89.77 (-1.33%)
TSLA   198.74 (-4.21%)
NVDA   141.28 (-0.20%)
NIO   10.92 (-6.51%)
BABA   69.69 (-0.17%)
AMD   62.12 (-0.11%)
T   18.22 (-0.55%)
MU   55.63 (-0.94%)
CGC   3.21 (-2.43%)
F   13.67 (+1.18%)
GE   82.60 (+1.89%)
DIS   99.69 (+0.11%)
AMC   5.23 (-7.43%)
PYPL   77.02 (+2.45%)
PFE   47.04 (-0.38%)
NFLX   255.30 (-2.11%)
QQQ   265.52 (+0.32%)
AAPL   137.31 (-0.77%)
MSFT   226.21 (+2.18%)
META   94.94 (+4.57%)
GOOGL   88.02 (+1.66%)
AMZN   89.77 (-1.33%)
TSLA   198.74 (-4.21%)
NVDA   141.28 (-0.20%)
NIO   10.92 (-6.51%)
BABA   69.69 (-0.17%)
AMD   62.12 (-0.11%)
T   18.22 (-0.55%)
MU   55.63 (-0.94%)
CGC   3.21 (-2.43%)
F   13.67 (+1.18%)
GE   82.60 (+1.89%)
DIS   99.69 (+0.11%)
AMC   5.23 (-7.43%)
PYPL   77.02 (+2.45%)
PFE   47.04 (-0.38%)
NFLX   255.30 (-2.11%)
QQQ   265.52 (+0.32%)
AAPL   137.31 (-0.77%)
MSFT   226.21 (+2.18%)
META   94.94 (+4.57%)
GOOGL   88.02 (+1.66%)
AMZN   89.77 (-1.33%)
TSLA   198.74 (-4.21%)
NVDA   141.28 (-0.20%)
NIO   10.92 (-6.51%)
BABA   69.69 (-0.17%)
AMD   62.12 (-0.11%)
T   18.22 (-0.55%)
MU   55.63 (-0.94%)
CGC   3.21 (-2.43%)
F   13.67 (+1.18%)
GE   82.60 (+1.89%)
DIS   99.69 (+0.11%)
AMC   5.23 (-7.43%)
PYPL   77.02 (+2.45%)
PFE   47.04 (-0.38%)
NFLX   255.30 (-2.11%)

Italy directs NGO rescue ship with 89 migrants to port

Mon., November 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

Migrants hold banners asking for help, from a deck of the Norway-flagged Geo Barents ship operated by Doctors Without Borders, in Catania's port, Sicily, southern Italy, Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. The Geo Barents has been allowed Sunday to disembark 357 migrant that Italian authorities defined as "vulnerable people" and minors, while leaving another 215 people that were declared non-vulnerable blocked on board. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)

MILAN (AP) — After waiting at sea for days, the German humanitarian group Mission Lifeline said Monday that Italy has directed its migrant rescue ship with 89 people on board to proceed to the port of Reggio Calabria.

The 25-meter (80-foot) ship Rise Above entered Italian waters over the weekend without consent because of storm-swollen seas, after rescuing 95 people in the central Mediterranean. Six were evacuated at sea due to medical emergencies.

"We are relieved that waiting on the high seas is over. The situation on board has become more and more critical in the past few days and hours," Mission Lifeline spokeswoman Hermine Poschmann said. “We expect that the Italian authorities give everyone access to a legally compliant asylum procedure and that people do not have to stay on our ship any longer than necessary.”

Italy has refused to assign migrant rescue ships with a port of safety as it takes a hard line with nongovernmental organizations operating in the central Mediterranean. Instead, it has been instructing them to ports, where authorities allow only vulnerable people to disembark. Italian authorities insist the boats must then return to international waters with those not deemed vulnerable.

The far-right-led government of Premier Giorgia Meloni is insisting that countries whose flag the ships fly take on the migrants, and that the burden shouldn't fall on Italy alone.

Poschmann said that Mission Lifeline has asked Germany to take in more people.

Two other NGO-run boats are docked in Catania, one with 35 people that Italy won't allow to disembark, the other with 214 people. Both ships are refusing to leave, saying that under international law all people rescued at sea are vulnerable and entitled to a safe port.

A fourth ship, the Ocean Viking operated by SOS Mediterannee, remains in international waters off Sicily with 234 rescued people. Its first rescue was 17 days ago.


___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

7 Stocks with a Great Setup for 2023

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.  

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.