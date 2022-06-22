×
S&P 500   3,764.79
DOW   30,530.25
QQQ   281.08
Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food
Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business
S&P 500   3,764.79
DOW   30,530.25
QQQ   281.08
Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food
Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business
S&P 500   3,764.79
DOW   30,530.25
QQQ   281.08
Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food
Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business
S&P 500   3,764.79
DOW   30,530.25
QQQ   281.08
Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food
Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business

Italy's 5-Stars in chaos as Di Maio splits, forms new group

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 | Nicole Winfield, Associated Press


Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio delivers his speech during a ceremony to present the next Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026 to the Italian institutions at the Foreign Minister headquarters in Rome, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Italy’s political landscape shifted Wednesday, June 22, 2022 after Di Maio formalized his departure from the 5-Star Movement, splitting with the movement he helped found over its Ukraine policy. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

ROME (AP) — Italy’s political landscape shifted Wednesday after Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio formalized his departure from the 5-Star Movement, splitting with the party he helped found over its Ukraine policy.

Di Maio announced his departure after Premier Mario Draghi briefed the Senate on Italy’s continued commitment to helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

The president of the lower Chamber of Deputies made the official announcement Wednesday that Di Maio’s new movement “Together for the Future” would be represented in the chamber with about 20 5-Star lawmakers who defected with Di Maio. Around a dozen 5-Star senators also defected, news reports said, making the right-wing League now the majority party in Parliament.

The earthquake within the 5-Stars capped weeks of tensions in the movement fueled by differences over Italy’s Ukraine policy. The 5-Star leader, former Premier Giuseppe Conte, has called for Italy to stop sending weapons to Ukraine and to focus more on a diplomatic resolution, creating a split with Di Maio who as foreign minister is responsible for implementing the government’s Ukraine policy.

“We had to decide which side of history to be on,” Di Maio told a late-night news conference.

But the recent 5-Star turmoil has just been the latest setback for the party that was founded as a grassroots anti-establishment movement and peaked in the 2018 parliamentary election, after which it emerged as the majority party in Parliament. But in recent years it has seen its popular support plummet and its base defect as the party leadership sought to remain in power by forming coalitions with the right, the left and most recently Draghi’s broad alliance.

Other political leaders were quick to seize on the development, with former Premier Matteo Renzi cheering what he said was the “end” of the 5-Star experiment.

“It was a political experience we always fought because we believed it hurt the country,” he tweeted. “Let’s not talk about it anymore. Let’s return to serious things, to politics.”


League leader Matteo Salvini vowed not to seek new government positions as a result of his party's new parliamentary majority, saying he doesn't seek “thrones.” He instead called for new measures to help Italians suffering from high gas and energy prices.

“The government can’t be blocked because of the upheaval in the 5-Star Movement,” he said.


7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.



View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.