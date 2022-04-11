S&P 500   4,488.28
DOW   34,721.12
QQQ   349.15
Live Updates | Russia's new war leader known for brutality
GOP's energy promises face limits in Pa. governor's race
Live Updates | UN: Chernobyl situation far from normal
America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets
Live Updates | WH: Biden wants India to oppose Russian war
PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
Sri Lankans occupy president's office entrance for 2nd day
S&P 500   4,488.28
DOW   34,721.12
QQQ   349.15
Live Updates | Russia's new war leader known for brutality
GOP's energy promises face limits in Pa. governor's race
Live Updates | UN: Chernobyl situation far from normal
America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets
Live Updates | WH: Biden wants India to oppose Russian war
PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
Sri Lankans occupy president's office entrance for 2nd day
S&P 500   4,488.28
DOW   34,721.12
QQQ   349.15
Live Updates | Russia's new war leader known for brutality
GOP's energy promises face limits in Pa. governor's race
Live Updates | UN: Chernobyl situation far from normal
America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets
Live Updates | WH: Biden wants India to oppose Russian war
PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
Sri Lankans occupy president's office entrance for 2nd day
S&P 500   4,488.28
DOW   34,721.12
QQQ   349.15
Live Updates | Russia's new war leader known for brutality
GOP's energy promises face limits in Pa. governor's race
Live Updates | UN: Chernobyl situation far from normal
America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets
Live Updates | WH: Biden wants India to oppose Russian war
PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
Sri Lankans occupy president's office entrance for 2nd day

Italy's premier to sign gas deal with Algeria amid war

Monday, April 11, 2022 | The Associated Press


Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi listens reporters' questions during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, at Rome's Palazzo Chigi government's office, Thursday April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, pool)

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi travels to Algeria on Monday to sign a deal for more natural gas, the latest push by a European Union country to acquire alternative energy sources to reduce dependence on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is Italy’s biggest supplier, representing 40% of total imports, followed by Algeria, which provides some 21 billion cubic meters of gas via the Trans-Mediterranean pipeline. The new deal would add an additional 9 billion cubic meters of gas from Algeria, just eclipsing Russia’s 29 billion cubic meters a year.

Europe is trying to cut its reliance Russian natural gas imports quickly, with leaders recognizing that their payments help fund Moscow's war. At the same time, there is concern Russia might turn off the taps in reprisal for sanctions, a threat that would have devastating effects on the European economy. Natural gas is used to generate electricity, heat and cool homes and power industry.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already sought to have gas payments be made in rubles, in an apparent bid shore up the currency.

The tiny Baltic state of Lithuania, a former Soviet republic, recently cut itself off entirely from Russian gas imports, the first of the European Union’s 27 nations using Russian gas to break its energy dependence on Moscow.

Lithuania has been planning that move for years, and the task is more difficult for economic powers like Germany and Italy, which have gotten most of their natural gas from Russia.

The deal between Italy and Algeria is the first concrete result of missions by Italy’s foreign minister to energy-producing nations to secure alternate sources, also including Azerbaijan, Qatar, Congo, Angola and Mozambique.

Draghi is traveling with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, the energy transition minister, Roberto Cingolani, and the CEO of Italian energy company Eni, Claudio Descalzi.

Eni announced a significant oil and gas discovery in Algeria last month and said it would work with Algerian partner Sonatrach to fast-track its development for the third quarter of this year. Eni has operated in Algeria for more than 40 years.


7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.

But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.

That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.

However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.

View the "7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.