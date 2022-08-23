Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops

S&P 500   4,137.99
DOW   33,063.61
QQQ   314.36
Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
US Dollar Replaced By "Biden Bucks"? (Ad)
Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
3 August Earnings Reports With 'Wow' Potential
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war
S&P 500   4,137.99
DOW   33,063.61
QQQ   314.36
Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
US Dollar Replaced By "Biden Bucks"? (Ad)
Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
3 August Earnings Reports With 'Wow' Potential
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war
S&P 500   4,137.99
DOW   33,063.61
QQQ   314.36
Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
US Dollar Replaced By "Biden Bucks"? (Ad)
Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
3 August Earnings Reports With 'Wow' Potential
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war
S&P 500   4,137.99
DOW   33,063.61
QQQ   314.36
Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
US Dollar Replaced By "Biden Bucks"? (Ad)
Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
3 August Earnings Reports With 'Wow' Potential
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war

Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops

Tue., August 23, 2022 | The Associated Press


In this aerial photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, water flows through chanels in the lake bed of Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, in eastern China's Jiangxi Province, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. With China's biggest freshwater lake dried to historic lows by drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to irrigate crops. (Wan Xiang/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — With China's biggest freshwater lake dried to historic lows by drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to irrigate crops.

The dramatic decline of water coverage in Poyang Lake in the central province of Jiangxi otherwise had cut off irrigation channels to neighboring farmlands in one of China’s key rice-growing regions.

But the crews using excavators to dig the trenches only work after dark due to the daytime heat, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

High temperatures have sparked mountain fires that have forced the evacuation of 1,500 people in southwest China, and factories have cut production as hydroelectric plants reduce their output amid drought conditions.

The drought and heat have wilted crops and shrunk rivers including the giant Yangtze, disrupting cargo traffic and reducing power output.

Fed by China’s major rivers, Poyang Lake averages around 3,500 square kilometers (1,400 square miles) at high season, but has contracted to just 737 square kilometers (285 square miles) amid the recent drought.

A wide swath of western and central China has seen days of temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), in summer heat waves that have started earlier and lasted longer than usual.

In the hard-hit city of Chongqing, department stores have delayed their opening to 4 p.m. Residents have been seeking respite from the heat in air raid shelters dating from World War II.

That reflects the situation in Europe and elsewhere in the Northern Hemisphere, with high temperatures taking a toll on public health, food production and the environment in general.

___

See more of AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.