Japan automaker Honda's profit rises despite pandemic damage

A woman wearing a face mask walks in front of a Honda Motor Co. showroom in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Japanese automaker Honda reported Tuesday its fiscal third quarter profit more than doubled to 284 billion yen ($2.7 billion) despite the coronavirus pandemic as auto sales grew in Japan and the U.S. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
People wearing face masks walk in front of a Honda Motor Co. showroom in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Japanese automaker Honda reported Tuesday its fiscal third quarter profit more than doubled to 284 billion yen ($2.7 billion) despite the coronavirus pandemic as auto sales grew in Japan and the U.S. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
TOKYO (AP) — Honda reported Tuesday its fiscal third quarter profit more than doubled to 284 billion yen ($2.7 billion) despite the coronavirus pandemic as auto sales grew in Japan and the U.S.
Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. had reported a 116 billion yen profit for October-December a year earlier.
Honda’s quarterly sales inched up less than 1% to 3.7 trillion yen ($35 billion).
Cost cuts also helped boost Honda’s bottom line, despite difficulties caused by the pandemic, including computer chip shortages, according to Tokyo-based Honda.
The maker of the Accord sedan, CR-V crossover and Asimo robot said it carried out a major review of its operations to streamline expenses.
Honda said its motorcycle sales slipped in the three months through December to about 3 million motorcycles from 3.1 million units a year ago.
Auto sales held up, increasing slightly to 809,000 vehicles from 808,000 vehicles.
Honda raised its profit forecast for the year through March to 465 billion yen ($4.4 billion), up from the previous projection for a 390 billion yen ($3.7 billion) profit.
The latest forecast is also better than the 456 billion yen profit Honda earned the previous fiscal year.
But Honda warned the outlook remains uncertain because the impact from COVID-29 was still unclear.
Japanese rivals Nissan Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. also report earnings this week.
The pandemic has affected industries, companies and regions differently, mostly negatively.
But some companies, including Honda, have proved resilient, holding better than some others.
___
Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Post-Inauguration Stocks to Buy For Under $20
There’s a new occupant (officially) at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and the stock market is doing its part to promote unity. The Dow shot to a record high on Inauguration Day. We don’t imagine the honeymoon will last long. However it serves as a reminder that investors are more interested in the “what” more than “what party” when it comes to the way it moves.
With that said, many investors are attempting to read the tea leaves of the nascent Biden administration. One of the challenges will be that many of the usual suspects such as the FAANG stocks remain popular, yet frighteningly expensive (in terms of share price).
Valuation is in the eye of the beholder. But some investors may be looking for low-priced stocks that can get them more bang for their buck. The good news is that there are many stocks that you can buy for under $20 that not only show impressive growth, but are leaning in to the macroeconomic issues that will be present during at least the early part of the Biden administration.
In this special presentation, we’re giving you seven of our picks for low-priced stocks you can buy for under $20 today. But take note, these stocks may easily be over $20 in the next few months.
View the "7 Post-Inauguration Stocks to Buy For Under $20".