Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street a day after a big stumble
As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers
Better Buy: DraftKing vs. Boyd Gaming Corp.
As inflation soars, access to Indigenous foods declines
Another company gives up lease in Alaska's Arctic refuge
Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street a day after a big stumble
As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers
Better Buy: DraftKing vs. Boyd Gaming Corp.
As inflation soars, access to Indigenous foods declines
Another company gives up lease in Alaska's Arctic refuge
Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street a day after a big stumble
As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers
Better Buy: DraftKing vs. Boyd Gaming Corp.
As inflation soars, access to Indigenous foods declines
Another company gives up lease in Alaska's Arctic refuge
Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street a day after a big stumble
As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers
Better Buy: DraftKing vs. Boyd Gaming Corp.
As inflation soars, access to Indigenous foods declines
Another company gives up lease in Alaska's Arctic refuge

Japan considering development of new nuclear reactors

Wed., August 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday he has instructed his government to consider developing safer, smaller nuclear reactors, signaling a renewed emphasis on nuclear energy years after many of the country's plants were shut down.

Kishida made the comment at a “green transformation” conference on bolstering the country’s efforts to curb emissions of greenhouse gases. Japan has pledged to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Anti-nuclear sentiment and safety concerns rose sharply in Japan after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant disaster, but the government has been pushing for a return to nuclear energy amid worries of power shortages following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a global push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The government, however, previously insisted it was not considering building new plants or replacing aged reactors. Kishida's comment on Wednesday represents a sharp change from that stance.

Most of Japan's nuclear power plants were taken off line following the Fukushima accident for safety checks under tightened standards.

The government has already announced plans to restart up to nine reactors by winter to cope with the energy crunch. It aims to restart seven other reactors by next summer and extend the operational life of aging reactors.

7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.

View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".

