Japan exports slip despite uptick in trade with China

Cars wait to be exported at Yokohama port, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Japan's exports fell more than 4% from a year earlier in November, despite an uptick in trade with China, according to customs data released Wednesday, Dec. 16. Exports of vehicles, semiconductors and other manufactured items showed the biggest declines.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Cars wait to be exported at Yokohama port, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Japan's exports fell more than 4% from a year earlier in November, despite an uptick in trade with China, according to customs data released Wednesday, Dec. 16. Exports of vehicles, semiconductors and other manufactured items showed the biggest declines.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's exports fell more than 4% from a year earlier in November, despite an uptick in trade with China, according to customs data released Wednesday.
Exports of vehicles, semiconductors and other manufactured items showed the biggest declines.
Imports fell by a larger margin of 11%, led by plunges in purchases of food, oil, coal and gas. That left a global trade surplus of 366.77 billion yen ($3.5 billion). Both imports and exports were weaker than forecast.
But he said that due to weakness in services exports, overall exports are not likely to return to pre-virus levels until the middle of next year.
Exports to China rose 3.8%, which was weaker than the 10% jump in October. Imports from China climbed nearly 7%. Exports to the United States fell 2.5% while imports sank 14%, leaving a balance of 588.3 billion yen ($5.7 billion).
China is Japan's largest export market and its recovery from the shocks of the coronavirus pandemic has helped it and other economies that are still struggling with a resurgence of outbreaks. The recovery in demand helped net trade boost Japan's economic growth in the July-September quarter by nearly 3%.
It may also boost growth in this quarter, though a rebound in imports is also likely, Tom Learmouth of Capital Economics said in a report.
But he said that due to weakness in services exports, overall exports are not likely to return to pre-virus levels until the middle of next year.
12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now
There are now more than 50 publicly-traded companies operating in the cannabis industry. Most of these companies aren't directly growing and selling marijuana themselves, but they do stand to benefit greatly as more states legalize the sale and possession of marijuana. Some of these marijuana stocks are media companies. Others are privately studying the medical uses of marijuana. Yet others are providing tools and software for marijuana growers. As more cannabis companies file IPOs and enter the stock market, it will become increasingly difficult for investors to identify which marijuana stocks will truly benefit from the cannabis boom.
Our subscribers have begun digging through these companies, checking out their financials, business models and long-term growth prospects. They know that some "marijuana stocks" are just empty shell companies that deserve to be penny stocks, but they also recognize there are some legitimate and growing companies that truly stand to benefit from the green rush. As a group, they have added 10 different cannabis stocks to their watchlists and are actively investing in them. More than 1,400 MarketBeat subscribers are now following our top-trending cannabis company.
This slide show lists the 12 pot stocks that MarketBeat subscribers are have added to their watchlists and are actively monitoring.
View the "12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now".