Japan PM heads to Australia to step up military, energy ties

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,665.78
DOW   30,333.59
QQQ   269.11
8 Ways Coaching — Whether It's Business or Personal — Can Change Your Life
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day 
AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority
S&P 500   3,665.78
DOW   30,333.59
QQQ   269.11
8 Ways Coaching — Whether It's Business or Personal — Can Change Your Life
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day 
AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority
S&P 500   3,665.78
DOW   30,333.59
QQQ   269.11
8 Ways Coaching — Whether It's Business or Personal — Can Change Your Life
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day 
AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority
S&P 500   3,665.78
DOW   30,333.59
QQQ   269.11
8 Ways Coaching — Whether It's Business or Personal — Can Change Your Life
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day 
AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority

Japan PM heads to Australia to step up military, energy ties

Thu., October 20, 2022 | Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, waves as his departure for Australia, at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Kishida, heading to Australia for talks with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, said Friday that he wants to bolster military and energy cooperation between the two countries that are increasingly getting closer over shared concern about China's rise.(Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is traveling to Australia for talks with his counterpart Anthony Albanese, said Friday he wants to bolster military and energy cooperation between the two countries amid their shared concerns about China.

Kishida said he hoped to update their 2007 bilateral security pact to factor in the progress they've made and further promote their partnership.

Australia's liquefied natural gas and coal exports are key to a stable energy supply for resource-scarce Japan, and Kishida said he hoped to discuss the future of Japanese resources and energy stability with Albanese.

“For Japan, Australia is an important country that we share universal values with, such as freedom and democracy, as well as strategic benefits, and it is an important country from the resource and energy point of view,” Kishida said before boarding his flight to Perth.

“Australia is our special strategic partner," Kishida added, noting that Australia is a key member of the Quad dialogue that also includes the U.S. and India, and was established to discuss regional security and economic issues as a counter to China's growing influence.

Japan and Australia, both U.S. allies, share a largely similar vision for regional security and Japan hopes to elevate its cooperation with Australia. The leaders are planning to issue a possible new declaration on security cooperation that would reinforce the 2007 pact looking ahead to the next decade, a Japanese Foreign Ministry official said on condition of anonymity, citing protocol.

The pact committed the countries to regional and global peace and stability as well as cooperation on counterterrorism and rebuilding Iraq after the 2003 war.

Kishida and Albanese will also consider further implementing the Reciprocal Access Agreement, a security pact Kishida struck in January with then-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that removes obstacles to holding joint military exercises in either country, officials said.


Amid China's growing assertiveness in the region, Japan has been expanding its military cooperation in recent years beyond its only ally, the U.S., and forged close ties especially with Australia. Tokyo also has developed defense ties with other countries in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe.

Kishida, after his arrival late Friday in Perth, will hold talks with Albanese on Saturday before he meets with Japanese and Australian business representatives, visits a facility related to green energy and meets with Japanese residents before heading back to Japan late Saturday, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Japanese officials also noted the significance of Kishida's meeting in Perth, the capital of Western Australia state, which exports most of the country's LNG. The two leaders will also discuss cooperation in other energy sources such as ammonia and hydrogen, they said.

Japan depends on Australia for nearly 40% of its LNG. Japan is desperately seeking to secure a stable energy supply amid global disruption due to the Ukraine war.

___

Associated Press writer Rod McGuirk in Canberra contributed to this report.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.