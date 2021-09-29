S&P 500   4,352.63
DOW   34,299.99
QQQ   359.87
3 Oversold EV Stocks to Buy and Hold
Aurora Cannabis Is Shifting Gears 
Is Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) A Buy At Current Levels?
3 Reasons to Buy Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Stock in Bulk
Broadcom Shares Still In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Base
Received a Lump Sum of Money? Here's What You Might Want to Do Next
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Cycle
S&P 500   4,352.63
DOW   34,299.99
QQQ   359.87
3 Oversold EV Stocks to Buy and Hold
Aurora Cannabis Is Shifting Gears 
Is Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) A Buy At Current Levels?
3 Reasons to Buy Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Stock in Bulk
Broadcom Shares Still In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Base
Received a Lump Sum of Money? Here's What You Might Want to Do Next
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Cycle
S&P 500   4,352.63
DOW   34,299.99
QQQ   359.87
3 Oversold EV Stocks to Buy and Hold
Aurora Cannabis Is Shifting Gears 
Is Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) A Buy At Current Levels?
3 Reasons to Buy Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Stock in Bulk
Broadcom Shares Still In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Base
Received a Lump Sum of Money? Here's What You Might Want to Do Next
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Cycle
S&P 500   4,352.63
DOW   34,299.99
QQQ   359.87
3 Oversold EV Stocks to Buy and Hold
Aurora Cannabis Is Shifting Gears 
Is Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) A Buy At Current Levels?
3 Reasons to Buy Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Stock in Bulk
Broadcom Shares Still In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Base
Received a Lump Sum of Money? Here's What You Might Want to Do Next
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Cycle

Japan prosecutors close case against American in Ghosn pay

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer

Greg Kelly
In this Aug. 18, 2021, file photo, former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Tokyo. Nearly three years later, Kelly is still wondering why the questions that led to his arrest and trial in Japan weren't simply taken up in the automaker's corporate boardroom. Japanese prosecutors accused Kelly of being part of “a conspiracy” to pay his former boss Carlos Ghosn in hidden ways, as they wrapped up their closing arguments Wednesday, Sept. 29,2021 in a yearlong trial. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors accused former Nissan executive Greg Kelly of joining a “conspiracy” to pay his former boss Carlos Ghosn illicitly, as they wrapped up their closing arguments Wednesday in a yearlong trial.

“That unpaid compensation existed is clear,” prosecutor Yukio Kawasaki told the Tokyo District Court, reading briskly from a thick document.

Kelly, a 30-year veteran at the Japanese automaker, had been living in the U.S. when he was arrested in November 2018 when he returned to Japan to attend a meeting.

The first American to be appointed to Nissan’s board, Kelly says he is innocent. He sat calmly in the courtroom, wearing his usual red tie and dark suit, alongside defense lawyers. Everyone in the courthouse was wearing a mask because of the pandemic.

Kelly told The Associated Press in an interview last month he did not know all the details of Ghosn’s pay, but was determined to retain Ghosn, Nissan's former chairman, because of his extraordinary management skills.

Ghosn was arrested at the same time as Kelly and also maintains he is innocent. He skipped bail in late 2019 and fled to Lebanon, the country of his ancestry. It has no extradition treaty with Japan.

The charges center around a pay cut of about 1 billion yen ($10 million) a year that Ghosn voluntarily started taking from 2010, halving his pay after disclosure of high executive pay became mandatory in Japan.

Neither side is contesting that cut. The contention is over whether that money should have been reported as compensation as a de facto promised sum under a binding contract, or didn’t need to be disclosed until it was finalized.

Nissan Motor Co. officials considered various ways to make up for the money Ghosn gave up, such as paying him consulting fees after retirement. They also mulled other methods such as payments through subsidiaries and stock options. Nothing had been paid at the time of the arrests.

Ghosn has said a group at Nissan engineer his arrest because they feared that French automaker Renault, which owns 43% of Nissan, would gain more control over the company. Other Nissan officials made similar comments during Kelly’s trial.

Renault sent Ghosn to Nissan in 1999 to lead its rescue from the brink of bankruptcy. He successfully steered the maker of the Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models for nearly two decades.

Ghosn has also been charged with breach of trust allegations centered around using Nissan money for personal gain, ranging from housing, tuition payments for his children, use of a corporate jet and purchases such as a chandelier. Ghosn has said they were needed for work.

Yokohama-based Nissan, as a company and legal entity, has also been charged, and has pleaded guilty.

Nissan is struggling to revert to profitability after racking up two straight years of red ink, with the damage from the coronavirus pandemic coming on top of the Ghosn scandal.

Egor Matveyev, who teaches at the MIT Sloan School of Management, calls the Ghosn case “a clear example of corporate governance failure.”

“Nissan did overhaul their board in 2018-2019, including instituting separate nomination, compensation, and audit committees, but questions still remain whether Nissan got fully rid of all its governance problems and whether the current board is poised to let Nissan compete on the global scale,” he said.

Nissan has declined comment on a class-action lawsuit filed by investors in Tennessee over how the automaker's share price has dropped.

A small group of Kelly’s supporters, including Jamie Wareham, Kelly’s attorney in the U.S., held a protest late last week at the White House and the Japanese Embassy, demanding Kelly be releasd. The protest was timed to coincide with a visit to Washington by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

“The entire case against Greg Kelly and Carlos Ghosn is a sham,” Wareham said.

If convicted of violating the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act, Kelly could face up to 15 years in prison. The verdict from a panel of three judges is not expected until March next year.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Should you invest $1,000 in right now?

Before you consider , you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and wasn't on the list.

While currently has a "" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.