S&P 500   3,370.29 (-0.29%)
DOW   29,232.19 (-0.56%)
QQQ   234.73 (+0.04%)
AAPL   319.00 (-1.83%)
FB   217.80 (+1.69%)
MSFT   187.23 (+1.01%)
GOOGL   1,519.44 (+0.05%)
AMZN   2,155.67 (+0.97%)
CGC   21.94 (-0.86%)
NVDA   296.57 (+2.34%)
BABA   220.52 (+0.41%)
MU   57.75 (-1.28%)
GE   12.75 (-0.62%)
TSLA   858.40 (+7.30%)
AMD   56.89 (+2.86%)
T   38.26 (+0.03%)
ACB   1.64 (+3.80%)
F   8.06 (-0.49%)
NFLX   387.78 (+1.94%)
PRI   135.62 (-0.89%)
BAC   34.27 (-1.66%)
DIS   139.14 (-0.29%)
GILD   67.01 (-0.81%)
Japan records trade deficit in January amid growth fears

Posted on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 By Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer


In this July 8, 2019, file photo, cars wait to be exported at Yokohama port, near Tokyo. Japan's Finance Ministry says the nation recorded a trade deficit for the month of January, as exports continued to decline amid worries about the spread of a new virus that could deaden regional economic growth. The ministry said in a report Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, that the trade deficit for last month totaled 1.3 trillion yen, or $12 billion. That marked the third straight month of a trade deficit for the world's third largest economy. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan recorded a trade deficit for the month of January Wednesday, as exports declined amid worries about the spread of a new virus that could deaden regional economic growth.

The trade deficit for last month totaled 1.3 trillion yen ($12 billion), the Japanese Finance Ministry said in a report.

That marked the third straight month of a trade deficit for the world's third largest economy.

In October, the nation managed to eke out a trade surplus, largely because falling crude oil prices offset a drop in exports.

Both Japan's exports and imports to China fell in January, according to the ministry data. Exports and imports to the U.S. also fell for the month.

The outbreak of CODIV-19 that began late last year, halting factory production and crimping travel, has been worsening the worries about China's economy, a key driver of regional growth.

Such worries added to those set off earlier by the trade policies of President Donald Trump.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama


