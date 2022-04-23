S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows 
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
American Express profits fall slightly, but spending jumps
Stocks slump as Wall Street heads for another losing week
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows 
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
American Express profits fall slightly, but spending jumps
Stocks slump as Wall Street heads for another losing week
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows 
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
American Express profits fall slightly, but spending jumps
Stocks slump as Wall Street heads for another losing week
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows 
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
American Express profits fall slightly, but spending jumps
Stocks slump as Wall Street heads for another losing week
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn

Japan, Russia settle salmon quota amid tensions over Ukraine

Saturday, April 23, 2022 | Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press


A salmon and trout fishing boat is seen at a fishing port in Nemuro, northern Japan island of Hokkaido in April 2016. Japan and Russia have reached an agreement over Tokyo’s annual catch quota for Russian-born salmon and trout, the Japanese Fisheries Agency said Saturday, April 23, 2022, despite delays and chilled relations between the two sides amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and Russia have reached an agreement over Tokyo’s annual catch quota for Russian-born salmon and trout, the Japanese Fisheries Agency said Saturday, despite delays and chilled relations between the two sides amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The agreement on Japan's quota for the popular fish in waters near disputed islands north of Hokkaido is a relief for Japanese fishermen who were worried about the prospects amid worsening ties between the two governments.

Japan and Russia concluded talks Friday, setting a catch quota of 2,050 tons for salmon and trout this year in Japan’s 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone, the fisheries agency said in a statement. The quota is unchanged from last year, and Japan will pay 200-300 million yen ($1.56-2.34 million) in fees — depending on the actual catch — to Russia.

The deal will be formally signed Monday, the agency said. The payment for the fish of Russian origin is stipulated under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

This year’s annual fishing quota negotiations began after the usual salmon season in the region started, amid growing tensions between Tokyo and Moscow over Japan's sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The agreement only settles the quota within Japan's economic zone, but Japan still needs to negotiate a quota within the Russian EEZ.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Japan has imposed a series of sanctions against Moscow, largely in line with measures taken by other Group of Seven countries, including freezing the assets of Russian leaders, billionaires and groups, restricting trade and revoking Moscow’s “most favored nation” trade status.

In an apparent reprisal, Russia has announced a suspension of peace treaty talks with Japan that included negotiations over the disputed islands that Tokyo desperately wants to regain control of.


The dispute over the Russian-held islands, which the former Soviet Union seized from Japan at the end of World War II, has prevented the two countries from signing a peace treaty formally ending their war hostilities. In an updated diplomatic policy report released Friday, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said the islands are being “illegally occupied” by Russia.


7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.

While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.

Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.

View the "7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.