Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails

S&P 500   3,588.84
DOW   29,239.19
QQQ   262.75
4 Things All Small Business Owners Can Learn From Comedian Bill Burr
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear
S&P 500   3,588.84
DOW   29,239.19
QQQ   262.75
4 Things All Small Business Owners Can Learn From Comedian Bill Burr
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear
S&P 500   3,588.84
DOW   29,239.19
QQQ   262.75
4 Things All Small Business Owners Can Learn From Comedian Bill Burr
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear
S&P 500   3,588.84
DOW   29,239.19
QQQ   262.75
4 Things All Small Business Owners Can Learn From Comedian Bill Burr
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear

Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails

Wed., October 12, 2022 | Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press

The Epsilon-6 rocket blasts off from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kimotsuki town, Kagoshima prefecture, southern Japan Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The Japanese space agency said its rocket failed just after liftoff Wednesday and had to be aborted by a self-destruction command, in the country’s first failed rocket launch in nearly 20 years. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's space agency said a rocket carrying eight satellites failed just after liftoff Wednesday and had to be aborted by a self-destruction command, in the country’s first failed rocket launch in nearly 20 years.

The Epsilon-6 rocket was not in the right position to orbit around the Earth and its flight had to be aborted less than seven minutes after takeoff from the Uchinoura Space Center in the southern Japanese prefecture of Kagoshima, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency President Hiroshi Yamakawa told an online news conference.

“We deeply apologize for our failure to live up to the expectations" of local officials and those who were involved in the development of the satellites, Yamakawa said, pledging to assist in the investigation into the cause of the failure.

JAXA officials said the agency sent a self-destruction signal after deciding the rocket was not able to fly safely and enter a planned orbit. JAXA said the rocket and payloads were believed to have fallen into the sea east of the Philippines.

The cause of the failure was still being investigated, the agency said.

The Epsilon rocket was carrying eight payloads, including two developed by a private company based in Fukuoka, another southern prefecture. It was the first time an Epsilon rocket carried commercially developed payloads.

Yasuhiro Uno, who directed the Epsilon-6 launch, acknowledged that the failure could affect Epsilon's possible launch business in the future. A commercial launch under an upgraded version, Epsilon-S, by IHI Aerospace, a Japanese company, is being planned for a Vietnamese satellite next year.

“Our first and foremost mission is to investigate the cause and firmly take measures," Uno said.

The 26-meter (85-foot) -long, 95.6-ton and solid-fuel Epsilon-6 rocket is the final version before JAXA plans to develop another variation, Epsilon-S. After five upgrades since the early 2010s, the Epsilon-6 is designed for a compact launch as JAXA aims to develop a commercial satellite launch business.


Wednesday’s failure ended success records for the Epsilon series since its first launch of the original version in 2013. It was also a first for JAXA since its H2A rocket failed in 2003.

The launch, originally scheduled for last Friday, had been delayed due to the location of a positioning satellite in space.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.