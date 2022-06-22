×
S&P 500   3,764.79
DOW   30,530.25
QQQ   281.08
Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food
Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business
S&P 500   3,764.79
DOW   30,530.25
QQQ   281.08
Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food
Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business
S&P 500   3,764.79
DOW   30,530.25
QQQ   281.08
Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food
Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business
S&P 500   3,764.79
DOW   30,530.25
QQQ   281.08
Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food
Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business

Japan suspect in COVID relief fraud deported by Indonesia

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 | Mari Yamaguchi, Andi Jatmiko And Edna Tarigan, Associated Press


Japanese suspect Mitsuhiro Taniguchi, center, arrives at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The suspect in a million-dollar fraud scheme using a Japanese government COVID-19 subsidy money has returned to Tokyo after being deported from Indonesia where was caught for overstaying earlier this month after being on a run for more tan a year and half. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese man accused of participating in a fraud scheme that netted about 1 billion yen ($7.3 million) in government funds intended for small Japanese businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday after being deported by Indonesia, where he fled more than a year and a half ago.

Mitsuhiro Taniguchi, 47, was arrested on board the flight by Japanese police who accompanied him, and was transported to a police station for interrogation after landing at Tokyo's Narita airport, Japanese media said. Police said they could not immediately confirm the reports.

Indonesian immigration official Douglas Simamora said earlier Wednesday that Taniguchi was deported after his passport was revoked by the Japanese government and he had no residence permit.

Indonesian authorities arrested Taniguchi on June 4 at a house owned by a fish trader in Indonesia's Lampung province. During his stay there, he described himself as an investor interested in fisheries. Indonesian authorities are investigating whether other people in that country were involved in the fraud scheme linked to Taniguchi.

Taniguchi and a group of acquaintances allegedly submitted about 1,700 false applications for COVID-19 relief funds to the Japanese government and illegally received subsidies on more than 960 of those applications, defrauding about 1 billion yen ($7.3 million), reports say.

Police arrested Taniguchi’s ex-wife and their two sons — believed to be part of a larger group — in May on fraud allegations and were preparing to place Taniguchi on an international wanted list, according to Japanese media. The three suspects allegedly defrauded the government of 3 million yen ($22,500) in COVID-19 subsidies from June to August 2020.

The case surfaced in August 2020 when the office offering the subsidies consulted with Tokyo police. Taniguchi entered Indonesia two months later on a visa for investors.


___

Jatmiko and Tarigan reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.


7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.  

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.



View the "7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.