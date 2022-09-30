Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production

S&P 500   3,640.47
DOW   29,225.61
QQQ   271.87
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
Asian stocks follow Wall St. higher after UK calms markets
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns
UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
S&P 500   3,640.47
DOW   29,225.61
QQQ   271.87
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
Asian stocks follow Wall St. higher after UK calms markets
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns
UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
S&P 500   3,640.47
DOW   29,225.61
QQQ   271.87
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
Asian stocks follow Wall St. higher after UK calms markets
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns
UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
S&P 500   3,640.47
DOW   29,225.61
QQQ   271.87
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
Asian stocks follow Wall St. higher after UK calms markets
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns
UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling

Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production

Fri., September 30, 2022 | Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press

A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant on Feb. 11, 2022, in Manassas, Va. Japan is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to 46.6 billion yen ($322 million) to support its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory, the Japanese trade minister said Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to 46.6 billion yen ($322 million) to support its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory, the Japanese trade minister said Friday.

The announcement to subsidize Micron Technology comes on the heels of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' visit in Japan as the two countries step up cooperation on expanding manufacturing and supply chains for critical materials.

“I hope the deal will contribute to further expansion of cooperation between Japan and the United States in the area of semiconductors,” Japan’s Economy and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

He said the government approved the deal Friday under a law related to economic security.

During her trip to Asia this week, Harris met with Japanese officials and semiconductor company executives to seek greater cooperation in strengthening semiconductor development and production amid China’s growing influence.

Micron was among the companies that participated in the meeting with Harris, along with Tokyo Electron, Nikon, Hitachi High-Tech Group, Fujitsu Ltd.

The United States is working to solidify its technology cooperation with Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, while trying to increase its domestic semiconductor manufacturing, amid China's own investment in computer chips.

Nishimura has stressed the U.S.-Japan alliance on semiconductors, as well as energy and other areas.

Japan was once a world leader in computer chip manufacturing, but its status has eroded over the last two decades, and the country is increasingly worried about falling behind.

Japan has set up its own fund to support semiconductor production. Out of $4.3 billion, $3.3 billion is being provided in subsidies for a new factory in Japan's southern prefecture of Kumamoto.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.