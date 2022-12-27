Japan to require COVID tests for all visitors from China

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   267.36
Customer Loyalty Is Your Holy Grail for Success. Here's How to Cultivate It.
New Documentary: The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
New Documentary: The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
Holiday sales up 7.6% despite the squeeze of inflation
New Documentary: The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
EXPLAINER: 2023 tax credits for EVs will boost their appeal
Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   267.36
Customer Loyalty Is Your Holy Grail for Success. Here's How to Cultivate It.
New Documentary: The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
New Documentary: The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
Holiday sales up 7.6% despite the squeeze of inflation
New Documentary: The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
EXPLAINER: 2023 tax credits for EVs will boost their appeal
Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   267.36
Customer Loyalty Is Your Holy Grail for Success. Here's How to Cultivate It.
New Documentary: The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
New Documentary: The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
Holiday sales up 7.6% despite the squeeze of inflation
New Documentary: The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
EXPLAINER: 2023 tax credits for EVs will boost their appeal
Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   267.36
Customer Loyalty Is Your Holy Grail for Success. Here's How to Cultivate It.
New Documentary: The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
New Documentary: The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
Holiday sales up 7.6% despite the squeeze of inflation
New Documentary: The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
EXPLAINER: 2023 tax credits for EVs will boost their appeal
Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue

Japan to require COVID tests for all visitors from China

Tue., December 27, 2022 | Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press
Follow MarketBeat on Google News
Follow on
Google News

Masked commuters walk through a walkway in between two subway stations as they head to work during the morning rush hour in Beijing on Dec. 20, 2022. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Tuesday, Dec. 27, that Japan will tighten border controls against COVID-19 by requiring tests for all visitors from China starting Friday as a temporary emergency measure against the surging infections there. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Tuesday that Japan will tighten border controls against COVID-19 by requiring tests for all visitors from China starting Friday as a temporary emergency measure against the surging infections there.

The announcement comes days after the World Health Organization said it was very concerned about rising reports of severe cases across China after the country largely abandoned its “zero-COVID” policy.

The quantitative antigen test that is already conducted on entrants suspected of having COVID-19 will be mandatory for all people arriving from mainland China. Those who test positive will be quarantined for seven days at designated facilities and their samples will be used for genome analysis. The measure begins Friday, just as Japan heads into year-end and New Year's holidays marked by parties and travel, when infections are expected to rise.

Kishida said China's lack of information and transparency about the infections made it difficult to assess and figure out safety measures. There are huge discrepancies between information from central and local authorities, and between the government and private organizations, he said.

“There are growing worries in Japan,” Kishida said. “We have decided to take a temporary special measure to respond to the situation.”

Japan's new measure aims to “prevent rapid increase of the infections in this country” and is not intended to stop global movement of the people, Kishida said. Japan will act flexibly while watching the development in China, he added, including halting the planned increase of flights between Japan and China “just to be safe." Direct flights between the two countries will be limited to four major Japanese airports for the time being, government officials said.

“The measure is not going to affect Japan’s policy to continue with our ongoing transition toward a ‘with COVID’ lifestyle carefully and steadily while watching the infections at home,” Kishida said.


Japan earlier this year stopped requiring COVID-19 tests for entrants who had at least three COVID-19 shots — part of the country's careful easing of measures after virtually closing its borders to foreign tourists for about two years.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: