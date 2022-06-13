×
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
WTO holds big meeting to tackle vaccines, food shortages
WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals
The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil
5 Trucking Stocks to Buy at Bargain Prices
Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon
Asian shares sink after inflation-driven retreat on Wall St
North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
WTO holds big meeting to tackle vaccines, food shortages
WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals
The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil
5 Trucking Stocks to Buy at Bargain Prices
Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon
Asian shares sink after inflation-driven retreat on Wall St
North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
WTO holds big meeting to tackle vaccines, food shortages
WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals
The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil
5 Trucking Stocks to Buy at Bargain Prices
Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon
Asian shares sink after inflation-driven retreat on Wall St
North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
WTO holds big meeting to tackle vaccines, food shortages
WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals
The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil
5 Trucking Stocks to Buy at Bargain Prices
Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon
Asian shares sink after inflation-driven retreat on Wall St
North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity

Japan toughens defamation penalties after wrestler's suicide

Monday, June 13, 2022 | Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press


Kyoko Kimura wears a T-shirt with an image of her daughter and wrestler Hana at a press club in Tokyo on May 19, 2021. Japan’s parliament approved tougher penalties for criminal defamation Monday, June 13, 2022 in a move prompted by the bullied wrestler's suicide and that is raising free speech concerns. Parliamentary deliberations on toughening the defamation law began in January after Hana Kimura took her own life at 22. (Shohei Miyano/Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s parliament approved tougher penalties for criminal defamation Monday in a move prompted by a bullied wrestler's suicide and that is raising free speech concerns.

Parliamentary deliberations on toughening the defamation law began in January after Hana Kimura took her own life at 22.

Kimura faced bullying and insults on social media in 2020 after appearing on the Netflix show “Terrace House,” about three men and three women temporarily living together at a shared house in Tokyo.

Her death triggered a wave of discussion about anonymous bullying and hateful messages.

Kimura’s mother, Kyoko, also a famous professional wrestler, was a driving force behind the legal change. She testified to parliament in April and said she has continuously faced insults and accusations of using her daughter’s name to make money.

The amended law will be formally enacted later this year. It will add a prison term of one year with an option of forced labor, and fines of up to 300,000 yen ($2,220) to convicted violators — a change from only short-term detention and fines of less than 10,000 yen ($74) in the current law.

The legislation was approved by the upper house on Monday after earlier passing in the lower house, the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber parliament. Due to the free speech concerns, the law is scheduled to be reviewed by outside experts in three years.


7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.



View the "7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.