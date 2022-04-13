S&P 500   4,422.83 (+0.58%)
DOW   34,343.93 (+0.36%)
QQQ   342.38 (+0.86%)
AAPL   168.43 (+0.46%)
MSFT   283.67 (+0.57%)
FB   214.00 (-0.07%)
GOOGL   2,567.10 (+0.50%)
AMZN   3,032.20 (+0.55%)
TSLA   993.07 (+0.62%)
NVDA   220.08 (+2.34%)
BABA   99.81 (+0.06%)
NIO   20.37 (+4.68%)
AMD   97.16 (+2.17%)
CGC   6.93 (+2.21%)
MU   73.13 (+1.63%)
T   19.26 (-1.53%)
GE   91.01 (+1.12%)
F   15.36 (+0.00%)
DIS   131.84 (+0.76%)
AMC   17.80 (+2.18%)
PFE   52.93 (-0.34%)
PYPL   103.91 (-4.01%)
BA   181.61 (+3.02%)
Japanese battery company to build factory in Kentucky

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | Bruce Schreiner, Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company will build a factory in Kentucky, creating 2,000 jobs in a $2 billion investment that reinforces the state's leadership in battery production, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.

The Envision AESC plant at Bowling Green in south-central Kentucky will produce battery cells and modules to power the next generation of electric vehicles, the Democratic governor said.

The plant's products will be made for multiple auto manufacturers globally.

The announcement represents Kentucky's second-largest economic development investment, the governor said, following an even larger battery production plant announcement last year.

“With today’s announcement, we solidify that the commonwealth of Kentucky is the undisputed electric battery production capital of the United States of America,” Beshear said in announcing the new project at an event at Kentucky's Capitol.

Envision AESC Group CEO Shoichi Matsumoto said the Kentucky investment is part of the company's next phase of battery strategy to power electric vehicles in the U.S.

“This major investment builds on our commitment to the U.S. market, supports growth of the electrification supply chain and secures high value jobs for future generations in the region,” he said.

"This commitment takes us one step further toward our ambition to make high-performance, longer-range batteries for a diverse range of automotive manufacturers worldwide to support the EV transition,” he added.

The new development follows last year's announcement that Ford and its battery partner will build twin battery plants outside the Glendale community in central Kentucky. That mega-project will create 5,000 jobs to produce batteries for the automaker’s next generation of electric vehicles.

“So once again a company that is redefining the automobile industry is betting their future on Kentucky and our workforce,” Beshear said Wednesday.


MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

