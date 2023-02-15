Japanese company opens first auto parts plant in Guatemala





GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A Japanese company opened the first auto parts plant in Guatemala on Wednesday as part of an effort to boost the region's economy and curb outmigration.

The plant is run by Yazaki North America, Inc. and makes automotive wiring harnesses. The $10 million plant was opened with assistance from the U.S. Agency for International Development.

It was part of an appeal by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in 2021 for companies to invest in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The idea is to create jobs for people in the region so they wouldn’t have to emigrate.

The Yazaki plant in the western province of San Marcos will employ about 1,000 people. USAID provided funding for advisers.

