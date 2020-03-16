Japan's central bank says it will supply 1-year, 0% interest loans to support corporate funding and battle virus impact Posted on Monday, March 16th, 2020 By The Associated Press Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on StocktwitsPrint this articleShare by Email TOKYO (AP) — Japan's central bank says it will supply 1-year, 0% interest loans to support corporate funding and battle virus impact. Free Email Newsletter Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter: Most Read This Week These Stocks are Showing Strength During Market ChaosTwo Consumer Stock To Buy Today, One To AvoidThree High-Yield Tech Stocks To Buy Now3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion What Are the Most Common Safe-Haven Assets?3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from Coronavirus ContagionBuy Early, Buy OktaZoom Zooms Higher As Stock Market CrashesUber (UBER) Stock Hits New All-Time LowMorgan Stanley Suggests Buys on Ambarella (AMBA), Nvidia (NVDA), Western Digital (WDC) Recent Articles What Are the Most Common Safe-Haven Assets?These Stocks are Showing Strength During Market ChaosMorgan Stanley Suggests Buys on Ambarella (AMBA), Nvidia (NVDA), Western Digital (WDC)Buy Gap While You Can Still Lock In The 8% YieldZoom Zooms Higher As Stock Market CrashesThe Difference Between a Stock Market Correction and a Crash3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion Electrify Your Portfolio With Safe Haven Utility StocksUber (UBER) Stock Hits New All-Time LowDollar General Continues to Deliver a Strong Value Story Search Headlines: