Japan's Hitachi acquires GlobalLogic for $9.6 billion

In this Dec. 11, 2008 file photo, visitors crowd at a booth of Japanese electronics maker Hitachi Ltd. at an ecology fair in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Ltd. Is buying U.S. digital engineering services company GlobalLogic Inc. for $9.6 billion, the Japanese industrial, electronic and construction conglomerate said Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Katsumi Kasahara, File)
TOKYO (AP) — Hitachi Ltd. is buying U.S. digital engineering services company GlobalLogic Inc. for $9.6 billion, the Japanese industrial, electronic and construction conglomerate said Wednesday.
Tokyo-based Hitachi said the acquisition of the Silicon Valley company will strengthen Hitachi’s digital operations in a wide range of businesses, including IT, energy, industry and mobility. It will speed up efforts in the “digital transformation” of railways, energy and health care systems that are core Hitachi businesses, it said.
GlobalLogic has more than 20,000 professionals in 14 countries, operating design studios and software product engineering centers, with revenue expected to reach about $1.2 billion for fiscal 2021.
“Together we will create new social, environmental and economic value for our globally expanding client companies and elevate QoL, or quality of life, for people through contributions to realize sustainable society,” said Hitachi Chief Executive Toshiaki Higashihara.
Hitachi shares plunged 7.3% in Tokyo trading.
The deal was expected to close by the end of July, subject to regulatory approval.
Companies around the world are working to adapt to the rapidly digital changes going on in various industries.
The acquisition of GlobalLogic is part of Hitachi's 2021 mid-term plan, which includes a commitment to invest 1 trillion yen ($9 billion) to strengthen the digital capabilities of the company’s sprawling businesses.
___
Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama
7 Hotel Stocks Just Waiting For the Vaccine
Like any group of stocks related to travel and tourism, hotel stocks saw a steep drop in share prices in 2020. The leisure and hospitality sector that once had 15 million employees has lost 4 million jobs since February.
Many major cities will be feeling the ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for years. However, there is ample evidence that shows the pandemic may be coming to an end. The number of new cases is dropping. The number of those getting vaccinated is rising. And even in the cities with the most restrictive mitigation measures, the slow process of reopening is beginning.
All of this can’t come fast enough for individuals who rely on the travel and tourism industry for their livelihood. Hotel chains had at least some revenue coming in the door. And when earnings season concludes, the more budget-friendly hotel chains may realize revenue that is 75% of its 2019 numbers. But that is not enough to bring the hotels to anywhere near full employment. Particularly with hotels that have bars and restaurants that have remained closed or open at limited capacity.
Many economists are optimistic that travel may begin to look more normal by the summer of this year. And the global economy may deliver 6.4% GDP growth this year. With that in mind, the hotel chains with the best fundamentals and the broadest footprint will be in the best position as the economy reopens.
View the "7 Hotel Stocks Just Waiting For the Vaccine".