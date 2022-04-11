QQQ   340.89 (-2.37%)
AAPL   165.75 (-2.55%)
MSFT   285.26 (-3.94%)
FB   216.46 (-2.64%)
GOOGL   2,576.47 (-3.35%)
AMZN   3,022.44 (-2.16%)
TSLA   975.93 (-4.83%)
NVDA   219.17 (-5.20%)
BABA   101.55 (-1.91%)
NIO   19.70 (-1.50%)
AMD   97.37 (-3.59%)
CGC   6.89 (+2.84%)
MU   72.03 (-0.15%)
T   19.63 (-18.68%)
GE   89.67 (-0.08%)
F   15.28 (+1.53%)
DIS   130.65 (-0.93%)
AMC   18.72 (+2.63%)
PFE   53.93 (-2.25%)
PYPL   109.81 (-1.26%)
BA   175.03 (-0.10%)
QQQ   340.89 (-2.37%)
AAPL   165.75 (-2.55%)
MSFT   285.26 (-3.94%)
FB   216.46 (-2.64%)
GOOGL   2,576.47 (-3.35%)
AMZN   3,022.44 (-2.16%)
TSLA   975.93 (-4.83%)
NVDA   219.17 (-5.20%)
BABA   101.55 (-1.91%)
NIO   19.70 (-1.50%)
AMD   97.37 (-3.59%)
CGC   6.89 (+2.84%)
MU   72.03 (-0.15%)
T   19.63 (-18.68%)
GE   89.67 (-0.08%)
F   15.28 (+1.53%)
DIS   130.65 (-0.93%)
AMC   18.72 (+2.63%)
PFE   53.93 (-2.25%)
PYPL   109.81 (-1.26%)
BA   175.03 (-0.10%)
QQQ   340.89 (-2.37%)
AAPL   165.75 (-2.55%)
MSFT   285.26 (-3.94%)
FB   216.46 (-2.64%)
GOOGL   2,576.47 (-3.35%)
AMZN   3,022.44 (-2.16%)
TSLA   975.93 (-4.83%)
NVDA   219.17 (-5.20%)
BABA   101.55 (-1.91%)
NIO   19.70 (-1.50%)
AMD   97.37 (-3.59%)
CGC   6.89 (+2.84%)
MU   72.03 (-0.15%)
T   19.63 (-18.68%)
GE   89.67 (-0.08%)
F   15.28 (+1.53%)
DIS   130.65 (-0.93%)
AMC   18.72 (+2.63%)
PFE   53.93 (-2.25%)
PYPL   109.81 (-1.26%)
BA   175.03 (-0.10%)
QQQ   340.89 (-2.37%)
AAPL   165.75 (-2.55%)
MSFT   285.26 (-3.94%)
FB   216.46 (-2.64%)
GOOGL   2,576.47 (-3.35%)
AMZN   3,022.44 (-2.16%)
TSLA   975.93 (-4.83%)
NVDA   219.17 (-5.20%)
BABA   101.55 (-1.91%)
NIO   19.70 (-1.50%)
AMD   97.37 (-3.59%)
CGC   6.89 (+2.84%)
MU   72.03 (-0.15%)
T   19.63 (-18.68%)
GE   89.67 (-0.08%)
F   15.28 (+1.53%)
DIS   130.65 (-0.93%)
AMC   18.72 (+2.63%)
PFE   53.93 (-2.25%)
PYPL   109.81 (-1.26%)
BA   175.03 (-0.10%)

Japan's Honda outlines strategy to forge ahead on EVs

Monday, April 11, 2022 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer

Toshihiro Mibe
Honda Motor Co. Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe answers questions from media during a press conference Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) — Honda is investing 5 trillion yen ($40 billion) over the next decade in research, especially to realize a major shift to ecological electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday.

The products and services in the works will account for more than half of its 8 trillion yen ($64 billion) research and development budget in that time and will be tailored for each major market, the U.S., China and Japan.

Efforts in North America will focus on the collaboration with General Motors Co., under which Honda Motor Co. is jointly developing two midsize to large EV models, set for sale in 2024.

By 2027, also under its alliance with GM, Honda plans to offer an affordable electric vehicle that’s competitive with gas-powered models in performance and pricing.

Top automakers are accelerating electric car offerings amid pressing concerns about climate change, while also employing new kinds of fuel, such as biofuel and hydrogen-powered fuel cells.

Honda will launch 30 EV models globally by 2030, targeting production of more than 2 million vehicles a year, according to the maker of the Accord sedan, Asimo robot and Gold Wing motorcycles.

They will span the whole range of models, from tiny vans to muscular sportscars.

“We will continue to deliver the kind of fun in driving that our customers have come to expect from Honda,” said Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe.

In China, where the move to electric vehicles is especially bullish, Honda is introducing 10 new EV models by 2027.

In Japan, a market dominated by gas-electric hybrids, Honda will start with small commercial vehicles, such as delivery vans.

Businesses are likely to be more open to such investment because of the Japanese government’s sustainability goals, officials said.

A commercial-use mini-EV model at the 1 million yen ($8,000) price range will go on sale in Japan in 2024, while other EVs, including sport-utility models, for regular consumers will follow, they said.

By the late 2020s, Honda hopes to have a breakthrough on next-generation batteries.

It also will develop related software since electric vehicles need recharging infrastructure and could add features such as robotics and avatars.

Like other automakers, Honda lost business during the coronavirus pandemic. But it’s forecasting an operating profit of 800 billion yen ($6.4 billion) for the fiscal year ended in March.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Should you invest $1,000 in General Motors right now?

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
General Motors (GM)
3.2949 of 5 stars		$40.33+2.5%N/A6.01Buy$70.14
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.